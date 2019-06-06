Home › Baghdad Post › Two people arrested over killing clergyman, south of Baghdad

Two people arrested over killing clergyman, south of Baghdad

2019/06/06 | 17:25







In a statement, the cell said “joint troops of the Federal Police managed to arrest two people over killing Sheikh Emad Eddin Al-Awadi after dragging him into an ambush, south of Baghdad.”







Two vehicles, that belonged to the victim, were found inside his house, it added. Legal measures were taken.







Awadi was killed on Tuesday evening in Kadhimiya.



