Third season of Israeli hit ‘Fauda’ ventures into Gaza Strip

2019/06/06 | 18:00



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The creators of Israel’s hit TV show “Fauda,” the actionseries that chronicles the adventures of undercover Israeli commando operativesin the Palestinian territories, are gearing up for their most ambitious missionyet: Gaza.After two successful seasons, co-creators Avi Issacharoffand Lior Raz are in the thick of filming their much-anticipated third season,which centers on the Gaza Strip, where the show’s lead character poses as aPalestinian boxing instructor to infiltrate the senior ranks of the Hamasmilitant group.The Netflix release date hasn’t been revealed, but theseason trailer debuted this week.Gaza, a crowded Palestinian enclave ruled by Hamas, is offlimits for the Israeli creators. Although Gaza borders Israel, it’s a worldaway — crippled by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas seizedpower from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007.The blockade, which Israel says is needed to prevent Hamasfrom arming, has crushed Gaza’s economy and brought the territory to the brinkof humanitarian disaster. For over a decade, Gaza’s 2 million people havesuffered from rising poverty and unemployment, undrinkable water and frequentelectricity outages.Israel has forbidden its citizens from entering theterritory since withdrawing from Gaza in 2005. The following year, Israelisoldier Gilad Schalit was captured in a cross-border raid and held captive byGaza militants for five years. Since the Hamas takeover, Israel has foughtthree full-blown wars and numerous bloody skirmishes with Palestinianmilitants.“We cannot go to Gaza of course to shoot it, so this is whyit’s so challenging to find the right places that give the feeling that we’realmost there,” said Issacharoff, a veteran Arab affairs journalist. He addedthat the past decade of Israel’s on-and-off wars with Gaza has made it a highlycombustible subject for the Israeli public.“It deals with one of the biggest fears of the Israeliaudience, maybe because of Gilad Schalit’s five years in prison over there,maybe because people don’t know Gaza,” he said. “We know that we’re touchingsomething very sensitive at the heart of the Israeli audience. And it’s notgoing to be easy.”The series, which dramatizes the intractableIsraeli-Palestinian conflict that many of its spectators live out every day,was never billed as escapism. It has won rave reviews for what many say is arealistic and nuanced look at life in the region.The show’s new setting of Gaza appears to be a case of artimitating life. Just last fall, a covert Israeli operation in Gaza went awry,setting off a fierce battle that left eight Palestinians and an Israeli officerdead and triggered a brief but intense round of cross-border fighting.“Many things that you would see in Fauda are in a kind ofdialogue with reality. It’s not 100% what happens in reality, but we wereinspired by true stories, we were inspired by true characters and sometimes weinvented characters and stories that we found later, in reality,” saidIssacharoff.Besides shootouts and chases, the show delves into thepersonal lives and minds of the Israeli commandos and Palestinian militants,often depicting their motivations and family struggles in a sympathetic manner.For both Israeli and Palestinian spectators, it provides a glimpse, even iffleeting, into the human experiences on the other side of the separationbarrier and the decades-old conflict.“We’re trying to bring the human side of them as characters,as family people, with kids, with love, with every challenge that we have ashuman beings,” said co-creator and lead actor Raz.The show doesn’t have any Palestinian writers, according toa spokesman for the Yes satellite network, which, critics say, limits itscapacity to truly explore both sides.The Palestinian-led movement that promotes boycotts ofIsrael has asked Netflix to nix the series, calling it an “Israeli propagandatool that glorifies the Israeli military’s war crimes.”Bishara Halloun, an Arab citizen of Israel who studies atHebrew University, said that although he devoured both seasons and has manyPalestinian friends who enjoy the show, he felt a creeping sense of unease asthe series progressed.“You leave with the stereotypical image about Palestinians,and about Arabs in the Middle East, that with their bombs and guns, they’re theantagonists,” he said. “I felt a little offended. Even if the Israeli soldiersuse brutal tactics, they’re the show’s heroes. If you’re a local, you know the truthis somewhere in between.”Raz admits his inherited Israeli perspective brandsPalestinians as “the enemy.” Just because the show contains tender moments andgrapples with thorny political issues, the creators say, doesn’t mean itstrives to deliver world peace.More than anything, it’s a gritty thriller and a blockbusterhit, aimed especially this season at attracting an international audience.“The show is just an attempt by us, by Lior and myself, tobe a good show, to be a good drama,” said Issacharoff. “I would say that noneof us has the intentions of changing reality or bringing peace to this planet.Especially when we’re dealing with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it’s kindof mission impossible.”