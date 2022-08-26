2022/08/26 | 16:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
A new report from the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) forecasts a growth rate for Iraq of 5.5 percent this year, falling to 4.4 percent in 2023.
The Seventeenth Edition of the 'Arab Economic Outlook Report' can be downloaded here (Arabic only).
(Source: Arab Monetary Fund)
A new report from the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) forecasts a growth rate for Iraq of 5.5 percent this year, falling to 4.4 percent in 2023.
The Seventeenth Edition of the 'Arab Economic Outlook Report' can be downloaded here (Arabic only).
(Source: Arab Monetary Fund)
read more Arab Monetary Fund forecasts Growth Rate for Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.