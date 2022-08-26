2022/08/26 | 16:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A new report from the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) forecasts a growth rate for Iraq of 5.5 percent this year, falling to 4.4 percent in 2023.The Seventeenth Edition of the 'Arab Economic Outlook Report' can be downloaded here (Arabic only).(Source: Arab Monetary Fund)

read more Arab Monetary Fund forecasts Growth Rate for Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.