2022/08/26 | 16:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finanlised oil exports for July of 102,385,049 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.303 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.373 million bpd exported in June.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 99,965,094 barrels, while […]

read more Iraq Confirms July Oil Exports first appeared on Iraq Business News.