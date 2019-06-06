عربي | كوردى


German foreign minister heading to Iran next week
2019/06/06 | 18:35
Germany’s foreign minister is traveling to Iran next week to

discuss the faltering nuclear accord between Tehran and leading world powers.Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Adebahr said Thursday that

the visit is part of a broader trip to the Middle East that also includes stops

in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. She said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

plans to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif on Monday.Adebahr said Germany believes the 2015 deal remains “a good

agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons” and that Maas

discussed the trip with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a recent visit

