German foreign minister heading to Iran next week

2019/06/06 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Germany’s foreign minister is traveling to Iran next week to
discuss the faltering nuclear accord between Tehran and leading world powers.Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Adebahr said Thursday that
the visit is part of a broader trip to the Middle East that also includes stops
in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. She said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas
plans to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif on Monday.Adebahr said Germany believes the 2015 deal remains “a good
agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons” and that Maas
discussed the trip with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a recent visit
to Berlin.
