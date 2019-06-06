عربي | كوردى


Egyptian forces kill 14 militants after checkpoint attack

Egyptian forces kill 14 militants after checkpoint attack
2019/06/06 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Egyptian security forces killed 14 militants suspected in an

attack on a police checkpoint in northern Sinai where at least eight policemen

died, the Interior Ministry said in a statement received on Thursday.The deaths raise to 19 the number of militants killed since

the attack near the North Sinai provincial capital of al-Arish early on

Wednesday, which ISIS claimed responsibility for.The Interior Ministry said in a statement that security

forces have tracked down militants who escaped after that to an abandoned house

in Masaeed neighborhood in al-Arish.“While they were being surrounded, they opened fire

extensively toward the forces. They were engaged resulting in the death of 14

terrorist elements,” the statement said.It said 14 automatic weapons, three explosives devices and

two suicide belts were found in their procession.The statement did not say if any members of the security

forces had been hurt during the gunfight.A Reuters investigation in April found that Egyptian

security forces had shot dead hundreds of suspected militants in what the

Interior Ministry said were gun battles but which bereaved families said were

extrajudicial executions.A Reuters analysis of the ministry statements showed that

deadly shootouts often followed an attack by militants.Egypt denies any abuses and says its security forces operate

within the country’s legal framework.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW