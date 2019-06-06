Home › Baghdad Post › Iran failing as a nation, but US could turn that around: Trump

Iran failing as a nation, but US could turn that around: Trump

2019/06/06 | 19:45



powerful sanctions last year, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday,



adding that he could turn that around very quickly in talks with the leadership



in Tehran.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday



that Tehran would not be “deceived” by Trump’s offer of negotiations and would



not give up its missile program.Iran and the United States have been drawn into starker



confrontation in the past month, a year after Washington pulled out of a deal



between Iran and global powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in return for



lifting international sanctions.“When I became president, Iran was a true state of terror.



They still are and were undisputed champions of terror,” Trump told reporters



before holding bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Caen,



western France, after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary



of D-Day.“They are failing as a nation, but I don’t want them to fail



as a nation. We can turn that around very quickly but the sanctions have been



extraordinary (in) how powerful they have been.”Trump has condemned the nuclear deal, signed by his



predecessor Barack Obama, as flawed for not being permanent and for not



covering Iran’s ballistic missile program or its role in conflicts around the



Middle East. He has called on Iran to come to the negotiating table to reach a



new deal.“I understand they want to talk and that’s fine, we’ll talk.



One thing they can’t have is nuclear weapons,” Trump said.President Hassan Rouhani, who has taken a softer stance to



Khamenei, suggested last week that Iran might be willing to hold talks if the



United States showed it respect and lifted sanctions.Trump insisted that Washington had no differences with his



European allies over Iran saying that France also did not want Iran to obtain



nuclear weapons.The European signatories to the 2015 deal – France, Britain



and Germany – share the same concerns as the United States over Iran’s



ballistic missile program and regional activities.However, they have defended the nuclear accord saying that



at least it puts curbs on Iran’s nuclear program and can be the basis for



future talks.“I think we do share the same objectives on Iran. We want to



be sure they don’t get nuclear weapons. We had an accord until 2025 and we want



to go further and have full certainty in the long run,” Macron said.“(Then) reduce ballistic activity and contain Iran



regionally and we have a fourth objective which is peace in the region. To



build that we need to start a negotiation. We need to open a new negotiation.”







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran is failing as a nation after Washington imposedpowerful sanctions last year, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday,adding that he could turn that around very quickly in talks with the leadershipin Tehran.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesdaythat Tehran would not be “deceived” by Trump’s offer of negotiations and wouldnot give up its missile program.Iran and the United States have been drawn into starkerconfrontation in the past month, a year after Washington pulled out of a dealbetween Iran and global powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in return forlifting international sanctions.“When I became president, Iran was a true state of terror.They still are and were undisputed champions of terror,” Trump told reportersbefore holding bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Caen,western France, after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversaryof D-Day.“They are failing as a nation, but I don’t want them to failas a nation. We can turn that around very quickly but the sanctions have beenextraordinary (in) how powerful they have been.”Trump has condemned the nuclear deal, signed by hispredecessor Barack Obama, as flawed for not being permanent and for notcovering Iran’s ballistic missile program or its role in conflicts around theMiddle East. He has called on Iran to come to the negotiating table to reach anew deal.“I understand they want to talk and that’s fine, we’ll talk.One thing they can’t have is nuclear weapons,” Trump said.President Hassan Rouhani, who has taken a softer stance toKhamenei, suggested last week that Iran might be willing to hold talks if theUnited States showed it respect and lifted sanctions.Trump insisted that Washington had no differences with hisEuropean allies over Iran saying that France also did not want Iran to obtainnuclear weapons.The European signatories to the 2015 deal – France, Britainand Germany – share the same concerns as the United States over Iran’sballistic missile program and regional activities.However, they have defended the nuclear accord saying thatat least it puts curbs on Iran’s nuclear program and can be the basis forfuture talks.“I think we do share the same objectives on Iran. We want tobe sure they don’t get nuclear weapons. We had an accord until 2025 and we wantto go further and have full certainty in the long run,” Macron said.“(Then) reduce ballistic activity and contain Iranregionally and we have a fourth objective which is peace in the region. Tobuild that we need to start a negotiation. We need to open a new negotiation.”