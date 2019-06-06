عربي | كوردى


UAE to present tanker attack report to UN Security Council: diplomats

2019/06/06 | 21:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United Arab Emirates will present to UN Security Council

members on Thursday the results of an investigation into attacks targeting four

oil tanker vessels off the UAE coast last month, two diplomats said.The diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the

briefing was expected to take place at the UAE Mission to the United Nations at

3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT). One diplomat said Saudi Arabia and Norway were also

expected to take part in the briefing.Abu Dhabi-based television channel Sky News Arabia first

reported the briefing.US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on May 29 that

the attacks were the work of “naval mines almost certainly from Iran”. Tehran

denied the accusations.The May 12 attacks targeted two Saudi tankers, an Emirati

vessel and a Norwegian tanker, causing no casualties.They occurred off the UAE emirate of Fujairah, which lies

just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil and gas shipping route.The strait separates the Gulf Arab states and Iran, which

has been embroiled in an escalating war of words with the United States over US

sanctions and the US military’s regional presence.



