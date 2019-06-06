عربي | كوردى


Russia, China Voice Support for Iran After Xi Visit to Kremlin

2019/06/06 | 22:40
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted Chinese

leader Xi Jinping for Kremlin talks that reflected increasingly close ties

between the two countries that were communist rivals during the Cold War, VOA

reported.At

the conclusion of the meetings a joint statement by Russia and China voiced

support for Iran and commended Iran’s implementation of the requirements of the

Joint Comprehensive plan of Action (JCPOA) or Iran’s nuclear agreement with

world powers, reported Russia’s Interfax news agency.Both countries underlined their commitment to maintain good

relations with Iran. "The parties emphasize the need to protect their

mutually beneficial commercial and economic cooperation with Iran and firmly

oppose the imposition of unilateral sanctions by any states under the pretense

of their own national legislation...," the statement said.The

United States withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 and imposed heavy

economic sanctions on Iran. Despite the strong support voiced for Tehran, so

far both China and Russia appear to abide by the terms of the U.S. sanctions.

Iranian shipments of oil to Asian destinations has substantially decreased, as

China does not appear to be buying the quantities it did before last November,

when oil sanctions started and came fully into play at the beginning of May.China’s

Xi called Putin his "close friend," noting that they have met nearly

30 times over the last six years. The trip marked Xi's eighth visit to Russia

since he took the helm in 2012."We will strengthen our

mutual support on key issues," Xi said, sitting next to Putin in an ornate

Kremlin hall.



