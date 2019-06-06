عربي | كوردى


France accused of ‘subcontracting’ execution of jihadists in Iraq

2019/06/06 | 23:15
Forty-five

lawyers, including some of the most prestigious names of the French bar,

protested this week against what they call “state cynicism” in allowing French

jihadists to be tried and sentenced to death in Baghdad.Between

May 26th and June 3rd the Iraqi government tried 11 French jihadists for

belonging to Islamic State, also known as Isis. All were sentenced to death by

hanging.Since

François Mitterrand abolished capital punishment in 1981, France has

campaigned for an end to the practice worldwide. As the lawyers point out,

article 66-1 of the French constitution forbids the death penalty and allows

“no exception, not even in matters of terrorism”.The

European Convention on Human Rights also forbids capital punishment in all

circumstances.“It

would be an immense dishonour to our country to make these death sentences

possible,” the signatories write.The

jihadists were captured by Kurdish forces in Syria and transferred to

Baghdad. Paris originally planned to repatriate them for trial in France. But

polls showed that public opinion was massively opposed to it, and President Emmanuel

Macron changed his mind.France

has been accused of “subcontracting” the fate of French jihadists to the Syrian

Kurdish forces it trained, and to Iraq. During a visit to Paris last

February, Iraqi president Barham Saleh announced that French

jihadists expelled by the Kurds would be tried in Iraq.The

General Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN) recommended that

the transfer take place “without the visible intervention of France” and that

“the hand of our country” not appear, according to the investigative website

Medipart.‘Capital punishment’No

French citizen can be extradited to a country where he risks capital

punishment. “Not without hypocrisy, France has chosen to fall back on Iraq,

entrusting the penal management of its citizens to Baghdad, rather than take on

the security risks of their repatriation,” said Le Monde’s editorial.The

lawyers accuse the government of hypocrisy, recalling campaigns for the liberation

of French citizens convicted of drug trafficking in Indonesia. A French woman

who was allegedly wrongly imprisoned in Mexico was received at the Élysée after

the government obtained her freedom.In

recent days, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and government

spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said the French jihadists benefit from

consular assistance and promised France would seek to have their sentences

commuted to life in prison.Ms

Ndiaye said the jihadists were given “fair” trials, but that was disputed by

French lawyers who said some hearings lasted less than 10 minutes and that

court-appointed Iraqi defence lawyers had no access to the file and could not

meet the accused beforehand.Convicted jihadistsThe

convicted jihadists range in age from 24 to 41. Léonard Lopez and Kévin Gonot

are converts to Islam. Salim Machou belonged to Isis’s Tariq ibn

Ziyad brigade, which was led by Abdelilah Himich, a former soldier in the

French foreign legion, according to the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism

(CAT) in Paris.Mustapha

Merzoughi served with the French army in Afghanistan. Mourad Delhomme,

who was born in Algeria, was a judge in Islamic State’s tribunal, the CAT said.

The tribunal enforced punishments according to Islamic law, including

amputations, and regularly carried out summary executions.The

Iraqi court cited videos and Islamic State archives as evidence. Brahim

Nejara glorified the November 13th, 2015, Bataclan attacks, which killed

130 people, in a video titled “Paris has fallen”.Threatened FranceEvoking

the same massacre, Fodil Tahar Aouidate threatened France with

further attacks. “Allah gave us the great pleasure and happiness of seeing

these infidels suffer as we suffer here . . . Know that just as you continue to

strike Muslim land, we will continue to strike you, in the heart of your

capital.”Aouidate

was reportedly close to Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who co-ordinated the November

13th attacks.France

goes to great lengths to protect its citizens. It negotiated the release of

hostages in Syria, when the US and UK allowed theirs to be decapitated. But

officials imply that jihadists do not enjoy the same rights.“They

are terrorists who attacked us and who have sown death in Iraq,” foreign

minister Le Drian said.Another

450 French citizens remain in the hands of Syrian Kurds. Since early 2018, Iraq

has condemned 500 foreigners to death, but none have yet been executed.



