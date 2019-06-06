France accused of ‘subcontracting’ execution of jihadists in Iraq

2019/06/06 | 23:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Forty-five
lawyers, including some of the most prestigious names of the French bar,
protested this week against what they call “state cynicism” in allowing French
jihadists to be tried and sentenced to death in Baghdad.Between
May 26th and June 3rd the Iraqi government tried 11 French jihadists for
belonging to Islamic State, also known as Isis. All were sentenced to death by
hanging.Since
François Mitterrand abolished capital punishment in 1981, France has
campaigned for an end to the practice worldwide. As the lawyers point out,
article 66-1 of the French constitution forbids the death penalty and allows
“no exception, not even in matters of terrorism”.The
European Convention on Human Rights also forbids capital punishment in all
circumstances.“It
would be an immense dishonour to our country to make these death sentences
possible,” the signatories write.The
jihadists were captured by Kurdish forces in Syria and transferred to
Baghdad. Paris originally planned to repatriate them for trial in France. But
polls showed that public opinion was massively opposed to it, and President Emmanuel
Macron changed his mind.France
has been accused of “subcontracting” the fate of French jihadists to the Syrian
Kurdish forces it trained, and to Iraq. During a visit to Paris last
February, Iraqi president Barham Saleh announced that French
jihadists expelled by the Kurds would be tried in Iraq.The
General Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN) recommended that
the transfer take place “without the visible intervention of France” and that
“the hand of our country” not appear, according to the investigative website
Medipart.‘Capital punishment’No
French citizen can be extradited to a country where he risks capital
punishment. “Not without hypocrisy, France has chosen to fall back on Iraq,
entrusting the penal management of its citizens to Baghdad, rather than take on
the security risks of their repatriation,” said Le Monde’s editorial.The
lawyers accuse the government of hypocrisy, recalling campaigns for the liberation
of French citizens convicted of drug trafficking in Indonesia. A French woman
who was allegedly wrongly imprisoned in Mexico was received at the Élysée after
the government obtained her freedom.In
recent days, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and government
spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said the French jihadists benefit from
consular assistance and promised France would seek to have their sentences
commuted to life in prison.Ms
Ndiaye said the jihadists were given “fair” trials, but that was disputed by
French lawyers who said some hearings lasted less than 10 minutes and that
court-appointed Iraqi defence lawyers had no access to the file and could not
meet the accused beforehand.Convicted jihadistsThe
convicted jihadists range in age from 24 to 41. Léonard Lopez and Kévin Gonot
are converts to Islam. Salim Machou belonged to Isis’s Tariq ibn
Ziyad brigade, which was led by Abdelilah Himich, a former soldier in the
French foreign legion, according to the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism
(CAT) in Paris.Mustapha
Merzoughi served with the French army in Afghanistan. Mourad Delhomme,
who was born in Algeria, was a judge in Islamic State’s tribunal, the CAT said.
The tribunal enforced punishments according to Islamic law, including
amputations, and regularly carried out summary executions.The
Iraqi court cited videos and Islamic State archives as evidence. Brahim
Nejara glorified the November 13th, 2015, Bataclan attacks, which killed
130 people, in a video titled “Paris has fallen”.Threatened FranceEvoking
the same massacre, Fodil Tahar Aouidate threatened France with
further attacks. “Allah gave us the great pleasure and happiness of seeing
these infidels suffer as we suffer here . . . Know that just as you continue to
strike Muslim land, we will continue to strike you, in the heart of your
capital.”Aouidate
was reportedly close to Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who co-ordinated the November
13th attacks.France
goes to great lengths to protect its citizens. It negotiated the release of
hostages in Syria, when the US and UK allowed theirs to be decapitated. But
officials imply that jihadists do not enjoy the same rights.“They
are terrorists who attacked us and who have sown death in Iraq,” foreign
minister Le Drian said.Another
450 French citizens remain in the hands of Syrian Kurds. Since early 2018, Iraq
has condemned 500 foreigners to death, but none have yet been executed.
Forty-five
lawyers, including some of the most prestigious names of the French bar,
protested this week against what they call “state cynicism” in allowing French
jihadists to be tried and sentenced to death in Baghdad.Between
May 26th and June 3rd the Iraqi government tried 11 French jihadists for
belonging to Islamic State, also known as Isis. All were sentenced to death by
hanging.Since
François Mitterrand abolished capital punishment in 1981, France has
campaigned for an end to the practice worldwide. As the lawyers point out,
article 66-1 of the French constitution forbids the death penalty and allows
“no exception, not even in matters of terrorism”.The
European Convention on Human Rights also forbids capital punishment in all
circumstances.“It
would be an immense dishonour to our country to make these death sentences
possible,” the signatories write.The
jihadists were captured by Kurdish forces in Syria and transferred to
Baghdad. Paris originally planned to repatriate them for trial in France. But
polls showed that public opinion was massively opposed to it, and President Emmanuel
Macron changed his mind.France
has been accused of “subcontracting” the fate of French jihadists to the Syrian
Kurdish forces it trained, and to Iraq. During a visit to Paris last
February, Iraqi president Barham Saleh announced that French
jihadists expelled by the Kurds would be tried in Iraq.The
General Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN) recommended that
the transfer take place “without the visible intervention of France” and that
“the hand of our country” not appear, according to the investigative website
Medipart.‘Capital punishment’No
French citizen can be extradited to a country where he risks capital
punishment. “Not without hypocrisy, France has chosen to fall back on Iraq,
entrusting the penal management of its citizens to Baghdad, rather than take on
the security risks of their repatriation,” said Le Monde’s editorial.The
lawyers accuse the government of hypocrisy, recalling campaigns for the liberation
of French citizens convicted of drug trafficking in Indonesia. A French woman
who was allegedly wrongly imprisoned in Mexico was received at the Élysée after
the government obtained her freedom.In
recent days, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and government
spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said the French jihadists benefit from
consular assistance and promised France would seek to have their sentences
commuted to life in prison.Ms
Ndiaye said the jihadists were given “fair” trials, but that was disputed by
French lawyers who said some hearings lasted less than 10 minutes and that
court-appointed Iraqi defence lawyers had no access to the file and could not
meet the accused beforehand.Convicted jihadistsThe
convicted jihadists range in age from 24 to 41. Léonard Lopez and Kévin Gonot
are converts to Islam. Salim Machou belonged to Isis’s Tariq ibn
Ziyad brigade, which was led by Abdelilah Himich, a former soldier in the
French foreign legion, according to the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism
(CAT) in Paris.Mustapha
Merzoughi served with the French army in Afghanistan. Mourad Delhomme,
who was born in Algeria, was a judge in Islamic State’s tribunal, the CAT said.
The tribunal enforced punishments according to Islamic law, including
amputations, and regularly carried out summary executions.The
Iraqi court cited videos and Islamic State archives as evidence. Brahim
Nejara glorified the November 13th, 2015, Bataclan attacks, which killed
130 people, in a video titled “Paris has fallen”.Threatened FranceEvoking
the same massacre, Fodil Tahar Aouidate threatened France with
further attacks. “Allah gave us the great pleasure and happiness of seeing
these infidels suffer as we suffer here . . . Know that just as you continue to
strike Muslim land, we will continue to strike you, in the heart of your
capital.”Aouidate
was reportedly close to Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who co-ordinated the November
13th attacks.France
goes to great lengths to protect its citizens. It negotiated the release of
hostages in Syria, when the US and UK allowed theirs to be decapitated. But
officials imply that jihadists do not enjoy the same rights.“They
are terrorists who attacked us and who have sown death in Iraq,” foreign
minister Le Drian said.Another
450 French citizens remain in the hands of Syrian Kurds. Since early 2018, Iraq
has condemned 500 foreigners to death, but none have yet been executed.