France accused of ‘subcontracting’ execution of jihadists in Iraq

2019/06/06 | 23:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Forty-fivelawyers, including some of the most prestigious names of the French bar,protested this week against what they call “state cynicism” in allowing Frenchjihadists to be tried and sentenced to death in Baghdad.BetweenMay 26th and June 3rd the Iraqi government tried 11 French jihadists forbelonging to Islamic State, also known as Isis. All were sentenced to death byhanging.SinceFrançois Mitterrand abolished capital punishment in 1981, France hascampaigned for an end to the practice worldwide. As the lawyers point out,article 66-1 of the French constitution forbids the death penalty and allows“no exception, not even in matters of terrorism”.TheEuropean Convention on Human Rights also forbids capital punishment in allcircumstances.“Itwould be an immense dishonour to our country to make these death sentencespossible,” the signatories write.Thejihadists were captured by Kurdish forces in Syria and transferred toBaghdad. Paris originally planned to repatriate them for trial in France. Butpolls showed that public opinion was massively opposed to it, and President EmmanuelMacron changed his mind.Francehas been accused of “subcontracting” the fate of French jihadists to the SyrianKurdish forces it trained, and to Iraq. During a visit to Paris lastFebruary, Iraqi president Barham Saleh announced that Frenchjihadists expelled by the Kurds would be tried in Iraq.TheGeneral Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN) recommended thatthe transfer take place “without the visible intervention of France” and that“the hand of our country” not appear, according to the investigative websiteMedipart.‘Capital punishment’NoFrench citizen can be extradited to a country where he risks capitalpunishment. “Not without hypocrisy, France has chosen to fall back on Iraq,entrusting the penal management of its citizens to Baghdad, rather than take onthe security risks of their repatriation,” said Le Monde’s editorial.Thelawyers accuse the government of hypocrisy, recalling campaigns for the liberationof French citizens convicted of drug trafficking in Indonesia. A French womanwho was allegedly wrongly imprisoned in Mexico was received at the Élysée afterthe government obtained her freedom.Inrecent days, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and governmentspokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said the French jihadists benefit fromconsular assistance and promised France would seek to have their sentencescommuted to life in prison.MsNdiaye said the jihadists were given “fair” trials, but that was disputed byFrench lawyers who said some hearings lasted less than 10 minutes and thatcourt-appointed Iraqi defence lawyers had no access to the file and could notmeet the accused beforehand.Convicted jihadistsTheconvicted jihadists range in age from 24 to 41. Léonard Lopez and Kévin Gonotare converts to Islam. Salim Machou belonged to Isis’s Tariq ibnZiyad brigade, which was led by Abdelilah Himich, a former soldier in theFrench foreign legion, according to the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism(CAT) in Paris.MustaphaMerzoughi served with the French army in Afghanistan. Mourad Delhomme,who was born in Algeria, was a judge in Islamic State’s tribunal, the CAT said.The tribunal enforced punishments according to Islamic law, includingamputations, and regularly carried out summary executions.TheIraqi court cited videos and Islamic State archives as evidence. BrahimNejara glorified the November 13th, 2015, Bataclan attacks, which killed130 people, in a video titled “Paris has fallen”.Threatened FranceEvokingthe same massacre, Fodil Tahar Aouidate threatened France withfurther attacks. “Allah gave us the great pleasure and happiness of seeingthese infidels suffer as we suffer here . . . Know that just as you continue tostrike Muslim land, we will continue to strike you, in the heart of yourcapital.”Aouidatewas reportedly close to Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who co-ordinated the November13th attacks.Francegoes to great lengths to protect its citizens. It negotiated the release ofhostages in Syria, when the US and UK allowed theirs to be decapitated. Butofficials imply that jihadists do not enjoy the same rights.“Theyare terrorists who attacked us and who have sown death in Iraq,” foreignminister Le Drian said.Another450 French citizens remain in the hands of Syrian Kurds. Since early 2018, Iraqhas condemned 500 foreigners to death, but none have yet been executed.