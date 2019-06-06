Home › Baghdad Post › Syria: Iran is not leaving, despite US, Israeli pressure

Syria: Iran is not leaving, despite US, Israeli pressure

2019/06/06 | 23:15



A Syrian official told



Russian media that there are no plans for Iran to reduce its troop levels in



the country, even if the US and Israel seek to offer Russia a deal.Speaking to Izvestia and later reported in Russia’s TASS news



agency, the report seeks to downplay rumors that an upcoming US, Israel and



Russia trilateral meeting in Israel would examine Iran’s presence in Syria.Last week, the US and



Israel said there would be a trilateral meeting with Russia this month. Reports



emerged that there were discussions about a possible Trump administration



suggestion that the US could accept the Assad regime in exchange for a reduction



of Iranian forces and influence in Syria.Asharq Al-Awsat reported the rumors Monday, but a US official



told The National in Abu Dhabi that Washington flatly denied the report.The US officially opposes the Bashar Assad regime and US



President Donald Trump has launched airstrikes against the regime and harshly



criticized it for human rights violations, including recent bombing in Idlib.Trump has also accused Iran of attacking Idlib via its forces



in Syria. US-Iran tensions rose this month as the US also accused Tehran of



threats in the Gulf and in Iraq.Israel has called on Iranian forces to leave Syria, and



recent airstrikes in Syria, two of which Israeli Defense Forces released



information about, have occurred over the last week since May 27.Syria claimed that Israel struck its T-4 airbase where



Iranians are suspected to be present.Syria’s chairman of the Syrian Parliamentary Committee told



Izvestia in Russia that “Damascus has no intention of turning away Iran’s



military assistance or demanding an Iranian troop withdrawal.”The Russian report notes that “Washington and Tel Aviv



intended to offer a deal to Moscow and Damascus.” The deal would legitimize



Assad and remove sanctions as long as the Iranian presence was reduced.Vitaly Naumkin, director of the Institute of Oriental Studies



at the Russian Academy of Science also threw cold water on the news. Russia



will not harm relations with Iran for the “sake of a doubtful deal with the



Americans,” TASS reported.In addition, Syria says that it will not bargain regarding



Iran’s presence. The US sanctions are a violation of Syria’s rights.“Washington is not in a position to tell a sovereign state



whose troops it may or may not host,” the lawmaker pointed out, according to



TASS. “The Iranian troops are deployed to our country based on our government’s



official request and will leave Syria when it is necessary.”But Syria is willing



to have talks with Western countries. Although the report did not mention this,



Syria wants massive investment to rebuild the country after eight years of war



and the displacement of 11 million people. Turkey occupies northern Syria and a



US-led coalition supports the Syrian Democratic Forces, which control eastern



Syria.RUSSIA ALSO wonders if the US and Israel are prepared to make



“positive actions” regarding Syria, the report notes. “The recent bombing of



Syrian military facilities near Quneitra and an air base near Hama did not



happen at the same time by chance, but were part of the same campaign,” an



expert told Russian media.This is a thinly veiled accusation against Jerusalem, but it



comes as part of the generally amicable relations between Moscow and Israel.



While Russia has critiqued Israeli airstrikes in the past, it has also



indicated that foreign forces should leave Syria.However, Moscow’s stance is often cloaked in opacity. Russia



said it would supply the Syrian regime with the S-400 last September after



Syrian air defenses downed a Russian place during an Israeli airstrike near



Latakia.There are other issues involved as well. Radio Farda reported



over the weekend that Russia was not willing to sell Iran the S-400 air defense



system.It is already selling it to Turkey and has shopped it around



the Middle East. Russia has also denied reports of a deal with the US regarding



Venezuela and a withdrawal of Russians from the South American nation.These reports should be read as brinkmanship designed to



elicit a response from either Moscow or Washington, to test the waters of what



might happen on all these files that Moscow and Washington are dealing with. Israel’s media has mistakenly reported in the past that



Moscow would ask Iran or Hezbollah to leave Syria and reports have surfaced of



Russian guarantees to Israel about keeping Iran away from the Golan ceasefire



lines.Since 2016, reports have also emerged of tensions between



Russia and Iran in Syria, including tensions on the ground between different



parts of the Syrian army and paramilitary forces that the countries work with.



The full details of all these reports never clearly emerge and Moscow, Tehran



and Damascus prefer it that way.On Tuesday, Syria’s regime media SANA reported that it is



working on a friendly agreement with Iran. The Syrian soccer team will soon



play the Iranians.At the same time, SANA says that Syria and Russia “affirmed



their intention to develop cooperation in various fields,” in a meeting between



Syrian Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour Azzam and Russia’s Deputy Prime



Minister Yury Borisov.If those two reports are an indication of the relative



interests of Damascus, it is that Damascus realizes Russia is the more



important ally. Iran is more important for people-to-people relations on the



ground.



