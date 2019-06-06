Syria: Iran is not leaving, despite US, Israeli pressure

2019/06/06 | 23:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A Syrian official told
Russian media that there are no plans for Iran to reduce its troop levels in
the country, even if the US and Israel seek to offer Russia a deal.Speaking to Izvestia and later reported in Russia’s TASS news
agency, the report seeks to downplay rumors that an upcoming US, Israel and
Russia trilateral meeting in Israel would examine Iran’s presence in Syria.Last week, the US and
Israel said there would be a trilateral meeting with Russia this month. Reports
emerged that there were discussions about a possible Trump administration
suggestion that the US could accept the Assad regime in exchange for a reduction
of Iranian forces and influence in Syria.Asharq Al-Awsat reported the rumors Monday, but a US official
told The National in Abu Dhabi that Washington flatly denied the report.The US officially opposes the Bashar Assad regime and US
President Donald Trump has launched airstrikes against the regime and harshly
criticized it for human rights violations, including recent bombing in Idlib.Trump has also accused Iran of attacking Idlib via its forces
in Syria. US-Iran tensions rose this month as the US also accused Tehran of
threats in the Gulf and in Iraq.Israel has called on Iranian forces to leave Syria, and
recent airstrikes in Syria, two of which Israeli Defense Forces released
information about, have occurred over the last week since May 27.Syria claimed that Israel struck its T-4 airbase where
Iranians are suspected to be present.Syria’s chairman of the Syrian Parliamentary Committee told
Izvestia in Russia that “Damascus has no intention of turning away Iran’s
military assistance or demanding an Iranian troop withdrawal.”The Russian report notes that “Washington and Tel Aviv
intended to offer a deal to Moscow and Damascus.” The deal would legitimize
Assad and remove sanctions as long as the Iranian presence was reduced.Vitaly Naumkin, director of the Institute of Oriental Studies
at the Russian Academy of Science also threw cold water on the news. Russia
will not harm relations with Iran for the “sake of a doubtful deal with the
Americans,” TASS reported.In addition, Syria says that it will not bargain regarding
Iran’s presence. The US sanctions are a violation of Syria’s rights.“Washington is not in a position to tell a sovereign state
whose troops it may or may not host,” the lawmaker pointed out, according to
TASS. “The Iranian troops are deployed to our country based on our government’s
official request and will leave Syria when it is necessary.”But Syria is willing
to have talks with Western countries. Although the report did not mention this,
Syria wants massive investment to rebuild the country after eight years of war
and the displacement of 11 million people. Turkey occupies northern Syria and a
US-led coalition supports the Syrian Democratic Forces, which control eastern
Syria.RUSSIA ALSO wonders if the US and Israel are prepared to make
“positive actions” regarding Syria, the report notes. “The recent bombing of
Syrian military facilities near Quneitra and an air base near Hama did not
happen at the same time by chance, but were part of the same campaign,” an
expert told Russian media.This is a thinly veiled accusation against Jerusalem, but it
comes as part of the generally amicable relations between Moscow and Israel.
While Russia has critiqued Israeli airstrikes in the past, it has also
indicated that foreign forces should leave Syria.However, Moscow’s stance is often cloaked in opacity. Russia
said it would supply the Syrian regime with the S-400 last September after
Syrian air defenses downed a Russian place during an Israeli airstrike near
Latakia.There are other issues involved as well. Radio Farda reported
over the weekend that Russia was not willing to sell Iran the S-400 air defense
system.It is already selling it to Turkey and has shopped it around
the Middle East. Russia has also denied reports of a deal with the US regarding
Venezuela and a withdrawal of Russians from the South American nation.These reports should be read as brinkmanship designed to
elicit a response from either Moscow or Washington, to test the waters of what
might happen on all these files that Moscow and Washington are dealing with. Israel’s media has mistakenly reported in the past that
Moscow would ask Iran or Hezbollah to leave Syria and reports have surfaced of
Russian guarantees to Israel about keeping Iran away from the Golan ceasefire
lines.Since 2016, reports have also emerged of tensions between
Russia and Iran in Syria, including tensions on the ground between different
parts of the Syrian army and paramilitary forces that the countries work with.
The full details of all these reports never clearly emerge and Moscow, Tehran
and Damascus prefer it that way.On Tuesday, Syria’s regime media SANA reported that it is
working on a friendly agreement with Iran. The Syrian soccer team will soon
play the Iranians.At the same time, SANA says that Syria and Russia “affirmed
their intention to develop cooperation in various fields,” in a meeting between
Syrian Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour Azzam and Russia’s Deputy Prime
Minister Yury Borisov.If those two reports are an indication of the relative
interests of Damascus, it is that Damascus realizes Russia is the more
important ally. Iran is more important for people-to-people relations on the
ground.
A Syrian official told
Russian media that there are no plans for Iran to reduce its troop levels in
the country, even if the US and Israel seek to offer Russia a deal.Speaking to Izvestia and later reported in Russia’s TASS news
agency, the report seeks to downplay rumors that an upcoming US, Israel and
Russia trilateral meeting in Israel would examine Iran’s presence in Syria.Last week, the US and
Israel said there would be a trilateral meeting with Russia this month. Reports
emerged that there were discussions about a possible Trump administration
suggestion that the US could accept the Assad regime in exchange for a reduction
of Iranian forces and influence in Syria.Asharq Al-Awsat reported the rumors Monday, but a US official
told The National in Abu Dhabi that Washington flatly denied the report.The US officially opposes the Bashar Assad regime and US
President Donald Trump has launched airstrikes against the regime and harshly
criticized it for human rights violations, including recent bombing in Idlib.Trump has also accused Iran of attacking Idlib via its forces
in Syria. US-Iran tensions rose this month as the US also accused Tehran of
threats in the Gulf and in Iraq.Israel has called on Iranian forces to leave Syria, and
recent airstrikes in Syria, two of which Israeli Defense Forces released
information about, have occurred over the last week since May 27.Syria claimed that Israel struck its T-4 airbase where
Iranians are suspected to be present.Syria’s chairman of the Syrian Parliamentary Committee told
Izvestia in Russia that “Damascus has no intention of turning away Iran’s
military assistance or demanding an Iranian troop withdrawal.”The Russian report notes that “Washington and Tel Aviv
intended to offer a deal to Moscow and Damascus.” The deal would legitimize
Assad and remove sanctions as long as the Iranian presence was reduced.Vitaly Naumkin, director of the Institute of Oriental Studies
at the Russian Academy of Science also threw cold water on the news. Russia
will not harm relations with Iran for the “sake of a doubtful deal with the
Americans,” TASS reported.In addition, Syria says that it will not bargain regarding
Iran’s presence. The US sanctions are a violation of Syria’s rights.“Washington is not in a position to tell a sovereign state
whose troops it may or may not host,” the lawmaker pointed out, according to
TASS. “The Iranian troops are deployed to our country based on our government’s
official request and will leave Syria when it is necessary.”But Syria is willing
to have talks with Western countries. Although the report did not mention this,
Syria wants massive investment to rebuild the country after eight years of war
and the displacement of 11 million people. Turkey occupies northern Syria and a
US-led coalition supports the Syrian Democratic Forces, which control eastern
Syria.RUSSIA ALSO wonders if the US and Israel are prepared to make
“positive actions” regarding Syria, the report notes. “The recent bombing of
Syrian military facilities near Quneitra and an air base near Hama did not
happen at the same time by chance, but were part of the same campaign,” an
expert told Russian media.This is a thinly veiled accusation against Jerusalem, but it
comes as part of the generally amicable relations between Moscow and Israel.
While Russia has critiqued Israeli airstrikes in the past, it has also
indicated that foreign forces should leave Syria.However, Moscow’s stance is often cloaked in opacity. Russia
said it would supply the Syrian regime with the S-400 last September after
Syrian air defenses downed a Russian place during an Israeli airstrike near
Latakia.There are other issues involved as well. Radio Farda reported
over the weekend that Russia was not willing to sell Iran the S-400 air defense
system.It is already selling it to Turkey and has shopped it around
the Middle East. Russia has also denied reports of a deal with the US regarding
Venezuela and a withdrawal of Russians from the South American nation.These reports should be read as brinkmanship designed to
elicit a response from either Moscow or Washington, to test the waters of what
might happen on all these files that Moscow and Washington are dealing with. Israel’s media has mistakenly reported in the past that
Moscow would ask Iran or Hezbollah to leave Syria and reports have surfaced of
Russian guarantees to Israel about keeping Iran away from the Golan ceasefire
lines.Since 2016, reports have also emerged of tensions between
Russia and Iran in Syria, including tensions on the ground between different
parts of the Syrian army and paramilitary forces that the countries work with.
The full details of all these reports never clearly emerge and Moscow, Tehran
and Damascus prefer it that way.On Tuesday, Syria’s regime media SANA reported that it is
working on a friendly agreement with Iran. The Syrian soccer team will soon
play the Iranians.At the same time, SANA says that Syria and Russia “affirmed
their intention to develop cooperation in various fields,” in a meeting between
Syrian Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour Azzam and Russia’s Deputy Prime
Minister Yury Borisov.If those two reports are an indication of the relative
interests of Damascus, it is that Damascus realizes Russia is the more
important ally. Iran is more important for people-to-people relations on the
ground.