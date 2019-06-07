Home › Baghdad Post › Putin says Iran's nuclear and missile programs are separate issues

Putin says Iran's nuclear and missile programs are separate issues

2019/06/07 | 12:35



Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Iran has fully complied with the world’s atomic watchdog and its nuclear issue is separate from its missile program.Speaking with heads of foreign news agencies on June 6, Putin said, "From the standpoint of control over its nuclear programs, Iran is today the most verifiable country in the world. These are not hollow words; this is what the IAEA management has been talking about. They have inspected Iran and haven't found a single violation in terms of the arrangements reached in the framework of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],"Meanwhile in France, President Donald Trump and the French President Emmanuel Macron agreed June 6 that new negotiations should be held with Iran to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.Putin quoted by Interfax news agency defended the 2015 nuclear agreement. "We support nothing of what is being done against Iran. We're discussing this with our partners, trying to persuade them that it is necessary to resort to measures that don't destroy the positivity, the hard work of the past years, and don't create anything long-term," Putin said.Then, the Russian leader drew a line between Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. "Yes, someone may be concerned by Iran's missile programs. But that's a different problem," he said.



