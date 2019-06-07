Bomb wounds four firefighters Eastern Mosul

2019/06/07 | 13:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Four firefighters were injured late on Thursday after as a bomb exploded while they were extinguishing a fire that reached a number of farms in the town of Bashik, eastern Mosul province.Local sources added that firefighter crews reached the area to contain the fire, however, a bomb exploded, targeting the fire engine.A security source noted that the explosive had most probably been planted by ISIS jihadists.A great number of farms, the majority of which are owned by the Kurdish residents, have been set on fire by unknown men in the disputed areas in the past three to four weeks.
Four firefighters were injured late on Thursday after as a bomb exploded while they were extinguishing a fire that reached a number of farms in the town of Bashik, eastern Mosul province.Local sources added that firefighter crews reached the area to contain the fire, however, a bomb exploded, targeting the fire engine.A security source noted that the explosive had most probably been planted by ISIS jihadists.A great number of farms, the majority of which are owned by the Kurdish residents, have been set on fire by unknown men in the disputed areas in the past three to four weeks.