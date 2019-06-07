Animal abuse in Iraqi Kurdistan sparks international criticism on social media

2019/06/07 | 13:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Kurdish man Blend Brifkani smashing a birthday cake into pet lion’s face, Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan, June 2019. Photo: Twitter video/@BiologistDan
DUHOK, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Animal abuse in the Iraqi Kurdistan region sparked criticism on social media in places as far as the UK as videos documenting acts cruelty emerged.
Alarming video has been shared of a group of Kurdish men smashing a lion in the face with a birthday cake.
In the distressing vision posted by biologist Daniel Schneider, seven Kurdish men crowd around a lion, when one man yells “Happy birthday!” and hits the lion in the face with the cake.
The lion seems stunned for a moment and then retreats, trying to wipe the cake away from its face while the men laugh hysterically.
British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais joined a chorus of voices condemning a viral video showing a man smashing a birthday cake into the face of a lioness and dragging it across the floor of a cafe in Duhok province in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Mr Gervais, whose latest comedy-drama After Life is currently airing, called the abuser “dirty, worthless filth”.
The comment was in response to a post by a popular biologist and activist, Daniel Schneider, who regularly shares videos of animal and environmental abuse.
“Each and every person in this video needs to have cake thrown in their face, every hour on the hour, for the rest of their lives. Why is it so hard to #BeKindToAnimals?” Mr Schneider wrote on Twitter.
Kurdish man Blend Brifkani smashing a large pile of snow into pet lion’s face, he then laughs, 2019. Photo: Twitter/@BiologistDan
Local animal rights groups have also condemned the video.
“This has become a topic of interest for the whole world. The various sides have considered this as inhumane, bad, and unacceptable…” the Persian Leopard Conservation Organisation in Kurdistan said on Facebook.
The Kurdish man who smashed the cake into the lion’s face then follows the lion around as the animal cowers, trying desperately to escape the room while the men continue to taunt it.
In a bizarre twist the man behind the shocking video has come forward defending his actions, as more videos of the abuse are released by animal activist, Mr Schneider.
The Kurd man who ‘owns’ the lion is Sheikh Blend Brifkani from Kurdistan. He calls his ‘pet’ lion, “Leo”.
Mr Schneider told Yahoo News Australia that he was sent the video from a person who wishes to remain anonymous.
The video has been shared and retweeted by upset internet users almost 5000 times since it was posted on Tuesday.
On Wednesday (local time) Brifkani posted a response to the outrage on his Instagram and called the lion his “very best friend.”
A Kurdish man Blend Brifkani, aka Sheik Blend, from Duhok city in Iraqi Kurdistan, has his “pet” lion attack a kid walking his puppy. Same guy. Same lion. He thinks it’s a game. Why authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan don’t stop him? 2019. Photo: Twitter video/@BiologistDan
Brifkani posted the message along with a bizarre video of him apparently releasing caged bears into the wild.
“I have never intentionally intended to abuse Leo, moreover, I would never want to hurt him in any way,” he said and claims he runs an animal welfare organisation.
Brifkani defended the video, saying that he was celebrating Leo’s birthday in the video.
“I admit, it was wrong for throwing a cake on the lions face, I have let my emotions of excitement take over me and I apologise to those whom I have offended.”
Since posting the heartbreaking video of the lion, Mr Schneider said he has been sent “dozens” of videos of Brifkani abusing the lion and has called on the Kurdistan government to condemn the behaviour.
Today Mr Schneider posted a video of a man believed to be Brifkani letting his lion out of his car and commanding Leo to chase a young boy and his pet dog.
The man bursts into cruel laughter as he films the boy and his pet running for their lives.
Another video was posted that shows a man filming as he hits the lion over the head with a large pile of snow, he then laughs.
Brifkani continues to defend himself on social media claiming that he found the lion as a “small and weak” orphan cub in the wild.
“I provided him a safe home, a good environment, veterinary care and everything needed to sustain the lions health until he grew,” he said.
A Kurdish man Blend Brifkani with his lion “Leo” on his Instagram account, June 2019. Source: Instagram @blend_brifkani
As well as releasing caged bears, Brifkani boasts that he continues his work “rescuing endangered animal species, raising them, providing them with all the care and treatment that they need and then releasing them back into their natural habitat.”
He assured people that he will release Leo “soon”.
“My plan was never to keep him in captivity, but rather raise him until he was well enough and old enough to be let out into the wild again.” he said.
Mr Schneider says he has more evidence to release of Brifkani abusing of Leo.
Officials in Iraqi Kurdistan have acknowledged the illegal trading of wild animals but said they lack resources to combat the issue.
Kurdistan region considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq.According to observers and critics when people are wealthy and close or part of the ruling families of Barzanis and Tabalanis they can do whatever they want and are above the law.
The trade of exotic animals in the Middle East is prolific as these animals are seen as a symbol of status and luxury. The illegal trade in wildlife is thought to be worth at least $19 billion a year.
Read more about Corruption in Iraqi Kurdistan
