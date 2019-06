Sairoon Alliance denies rumors regarding PM resignation

2019/06/07 | 13:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq'sSairoon Alliance led by Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr has denied rumors regardinga willingness by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to submit his resignation.Alliancesenior member Raaid Fahmy said in a Friday press statement that news regardinga resignation by Adil Abdul-Mahdi are not true.Fahmyaffirmed that the Iraqi Prime Minister is determined to complete its governmentprogram within a specific time period.“Suchrumors are fake news are being fueled by foreign bodies that have certain aimsand goals,” Fahmy added.