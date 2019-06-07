Sairoon Alliance denies rumors regarding PM resignation

2019/06/07 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq's
Sairoon Alliance led by Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr has denied rumors regarding
a willingness by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to submit his resignation.Alliance
senior member Raaid Fahmy said in a Friday press statement that news regarding
a resignation by Adil Abdul-Mahdi are not true.Fahmy
affirmed that the Iraqi Prime Minister is determined to complete its government
program within a specific time period.“Such
rumors are fake news are being fueled by foreign bodies that have certain aims
and goals,” Fahmy added.
