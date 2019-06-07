عربي | كوردى


Sairoon Alliance denies rumors regarding PM resignation

Sairoon Alliance denies rumors regarding PM resignation
2019/06/07 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq's

Sairoon Alliance led by Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr has denied rumors regarding

a willingness by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to submit his resignation.Alliance

senior member Raaid Fahmy said in a Friday press statement that news regarding

a resignation by Adil Abdul-Mahdi are not true.Fahmy

affirmed that the Iraqi Prime Minister is determined to complete its government

program within a specific time period.“Such

rumors are fake news are being fueled by foreign bodies that have certain aims

and goals,” Fahmy added.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW