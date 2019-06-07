Home › INA › PMU: Amerli is fully secured and stable now

PMU: Amerli is fully secured and stable now

2019/06/07 | 14:00



INA – BAGHDAD







Popular Mobilization Units made a big operation to maintain security in Amerli, Saladin.







Special Ops of PMU in coordination with Joint Ops maintained the situations in Amerli and achieved stability in the area by making series of wide operations.







These 14-days security operations resulted in arresting 12 terrorist and discovering amounts of weapons and equipments.







“The district of Amerli is now fully secured and stable,” stated the Directorate of PMU Security.



















