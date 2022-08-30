2022/08/30 | 19:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iran has reportedly closed its land borders to Iraq in response to the upsurge in violence in the country.According to AFP, Iranian flights to the country have also been halted.Meanwhile, Iran's Mehr News says that while passenger travel is suspended, people are being allowed to return to their home countries, […]

read more Iran-Iraq Trade Continues Despite Disruption first appeared on Iraq Business News.