China is dropping Windows from its military devices

2019/06/07



As tensions between the US and China grow due to an escalating trade war, the Chinese military has decided to stop using Microsoft Windows in favour of its own custom operating system.







The decision was revealed in a recent issue of the Canadian military magazine Kanwa Asian Defence which reported that Chinese military officials will not be using Linux as their new OS but will develop their own custom operating system for improved security.







China's government planned to adopt a “security by obscurity” approach by using its own custom OS which will make it more difficult for foreign threat actors to spy on Chinese military operations.



















