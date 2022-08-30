2022/08/30 | 19:16 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- From Amwaj Media.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Deep Dive: Iraq's Sadr declares 'final retirement' as street politics escalates In Iraq, Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada Al-Sadr has announced his "final retirement" from politics.
He has also reportedly gone on a "hunger […]
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Deep Dive: Iraq's Sadr declares 'final retirement' as street politics escalates In Iraq, Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada Al-Sadr has announced his "final retirement" from politics.
He has also reportedly gone on a "hunger […]
read more Deep Dive: Sadr declares 'Final Retirement' first appeared on Iraq Business News.