Iraqi Bank to open branch in Saudi Arabia

2022/08/31 | 04:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The National Bank of Iraq (NBI) has opened its first branch in Saudi Arabia.The bank, which is a subsidiary of Jordan's Capital Bank Group, said the new branch in Riyadh will encourage and facilitate trade between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.In June 2022, Capital Bank Group took in the Saudi Public […]

