KRG Condemns SOMO Threats to Buyers of Kurdish Crude Oil

2022/08/31 | 04:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Kurdistan Regional Government: The Kurdistan Regional Government strongly condemns the letter issued on 23 August 2022, by Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) that threatens legal action against buyers and traders of crude oil produced in the Kurdistan Region.SOMO's letter is nothing more than another drip in a stream of disinformation published […]

