US commander: Threat from Iran is 'imminent'

US commander: Threat from Iran is 'imminent'

2019/06/07 | 18:25



The



top commander of US forces in the Middle East told NBC News on Thursday



he believes the Iranians or their proxies may orchestrate an attack at any



moment."I think the threat is



imminent," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said, adding, "We continually



evaluate our force posture in the region."Tensions between the US and Iran



have escalated in the past month, a year after US President Donald Trump pulled



out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.In recent weeks, Washington sent



more military forces to the Middle East in a show of force against



what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the



region.McKenzie stressed that tensions



remain high."I don't actually believe



the threat has diminished," he told NBC News after holding a series of



meetings with the Iraqi prime minister and defense chief. "I believe the



threat is still very real."McKenzie said he was



"heartened" by the efforts of the Iraqi government to protect



American forces and its allies in the region. Roadside bombs have posed the



major danger to American forces in Iraq, McKenzie added, but he said the threat



from the Iranians is evolving."They probe for weakness all



the times," McKenzie said. "I would say the threat has probably



evolved in certain ways even as our defensive posture has changed and become



more aggressive, and we certainly thank our Iraqi partners for many of the



things they've done.""I think we're still in the



period of what I would call tactical warning," he said. "The threat is



very real. "McKenzie declined to go into



specifics on the nature of the threats.







