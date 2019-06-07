US commander: Threat from Iran is 'imminent'

2019/06/07 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
top commander of US forces in the Middle East told NBC News on Thursday
he believes the Iranians or their proxies may orchestrate an attack at any
moment."I think the threat is
imminent," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said, adding, "We continually
evaluate our force posture in the region."Tensions between the US and Iran
have escalated in the past month, a year after US President Donald Trump pulled
out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.In recent weeks, Washington sent
more military forces to the Middle East in a show of force against
what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the
region.McKenzie stressed that tensions
remain high."I don't actually believe
the threat has diminished," he told NBC News after holding a series of
meetings with the Iraqi prime minister and defense chief. "I believe the
threat is still very real."McKenzie said he was
"heartened" by the efforts of the Iraqi government to protect
American forces and its allies in the region. Roadside bombs have posed the
major danger to American forces in Iraq, McKenzie added, but he said the threat
from the Iranians is evolving."They probe for weakness all
the times," McKenzie said. "I would say the threat has probably
evolved in certain ways even as our defensive posture has changed and become
more aggressive, and we certainly thank our Iraqi partners for many of the
things they've done.""I think we're still in the
period of what I would call tactical warning," he said. "The threat is
very real. "McKenzie declined to go into
specifics on the nature of the threats.
