US commander: Threat from Iran is 'imminent'

2019/06/07 | 18:25
The

top commander of US forces in the Middle East told NBC News on Thursday

he believes the Iranians or their proxies may orchestrate an attack at any

moment."I think the threat is

imminent," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said, adding, "We continually

evaluate our force posture in the region."Tensions between the US and Iran

have escalated in the past month, a year after US President Donald Trump pulled

out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.In recent weeks, Washington sent

more military forces to the Middle East in a show of force against

what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the

region.McKenzie stressed that tensions

remain high."I don't actually believe

the threat has diminished," he told NBC News after holding a series of

meetings with the Iraqi prime minister and defense chief. "I believe the

threat is still very real."McKenzie said he was

"heartened" by the efforts of the Iraqi government to protect

American forces and its allies in the region. Roadside bombs have posed the

major danger to American forces in Iraq, McKenzie added, but he said the threat

from the Iranians is evolving."They probe for weakness all

the times," McKenzie said. "I would say the threat has probably

evolved in certain ways even as our defensive posture has changed and become

more aggressive, and we certainly thank our Iraqi partners for many of the

things they've done.""I think we're still in the

period of what I would call tactical warning," he said. "The threat is

very real. "McKenzie declined to go into

specifics on the nature of the threats.



