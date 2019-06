Halbousi, Abu Dhabi CP talk developing parliamentary ties

2019/06/07 | 21:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi met on Friday with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, in the Emirati capital,where they discusses bilateral ties.During their meeting, theydiscussed the mechanisms of developing parliamentary relations betweenthe two states, a statement by Halbousi's office read.They highlighted the role of parliaments in promoting relations between Iraqand the UAE, to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples, and work toachieve regional stability in light of the recent challenges witnessed by theregion.