Halbousi, Abu Dhabi CP talk developing parliamentary ties

2019/06/07 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi met on Friday with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, in the Emirati capital,
where they discusses bilateral ties.During their meeting, they
discussed the mechanisms of developing parliamentary relations between
the two states, a statement by Halbousi's office read.They highlighted the role of parliaments in promoting relations between Iraq
and the UAE, to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples, and work to
achieve regional stability in light of the recent challenges witnessed by the
region.
Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi met on Friday with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, in the Emirati capital,
where they discusses bilateral ties.During their meeting, they
discussed the mechanisms of developing parliamentary relations between
the two states, a statement by Halbousi's office read.They highlighted the role of parliaments in promoting relations between Iraq
and the UAE, to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples, and work to
achieve regional stability in light of the recent challenges witnessed by the
region.