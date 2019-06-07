عربي | كوردى


Halbousi, Abu Dhabi CP talk developing parliamentary ties

2019/06/07 | 21:20
Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi met on Friday with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, in the Emirati capital,

where they discusses bilateral ties.During their meeting, they

discussed the mechanisms of developing parliamentary relations between

the two states, a statement by Halbousi's office read.They highlighted the role of parliaments in promoting relations between Iraq

and the UAE, to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples, and work to

achieve regional stability in light of the recent challenges witnessed by the

region.

