2022/09/01 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's General Company for the Pharmaceutical Industry and Medical Supplies has started erecting steel columns for its new factory in Samarra.The 3,000-square-meter plant will produce sterile products including ampoules, liquid vials, dental carbolates, sulfasporins and betyllactan derivatives.The project is implemented by Sarh Technology Company for General Trading, which has invested […]

read more Work Starts at New Pharma Plant in Samarra first appeared on Iraq Business News.