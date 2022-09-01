2022/09/01 | 14:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The US's newly-appointed Consul General in Erbil has said that existing contracts between international oil companies (IOCs) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) must be respected.Consul Irvin Hicks Jr.made the comment following a meeting with the KRG's Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Muhammed Salih, on Wednesday.In a statement issued […]

read more US Consul says Existing KRG Oil Contracts must be respected first appeared on Iraq Business News.