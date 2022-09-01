US Consul says Existing KRG Oil Contracts must be respected

2022/09/01 | 14:20 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The US's newly-appointed Consul General in Erbil has said that existing contracts between international oil companies (IOCs) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) must be respected.
Consul Irvin Hicks Jr.
made the comment following a meeting with the KRG's Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Muhammed Salih, on Wednesday.
In a statement issued […]
