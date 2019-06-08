Home › INA › From Baghdad to Armenia by land

From Baghdad to Armenia by land

2019/06/08 | 01:40



















The Ministry of Transport announced on Friday the launch the first experimental Line transport passengers to the Republic of Armenia on Saturday.







The ministry said in a statement received by the Iraqi news agency "INA" a copy of the launch of the first demo line to transport passengers towards the Republic of Armenia on Saturday by buses of the General Company for transport of passengers and delegations.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Ministry of Transport announced on Friday the launch the first experimental Line transport passengers to the Republic of Armenia on Saturday.The ministry said in a statement received by the Iraqi news agency "INA" a copy of the launch of the first demo line to transport passengers towards the Republic of Armenia on Saturday by buses of the General Company for transport of passengers and delegations.