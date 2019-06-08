عربي | كوردى


Chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy participates Iraqis celebrate Eid al-Fitr

2019/06/08 | 01:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Minister of Commerce opens project electronic ration bill in Baghdad

The Minister of Commerce Mohammed Al-Ani, on Tuesday, opened the project of electronic ration card in Baghdad and Dohuk, stressing the smart card project will stop wasting public money and reveal fraud and manipulation cases.

