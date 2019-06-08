Home › Iraq News › Jesus Christ is the biological son of Joseph the Carpenter

Abdul-Qahar Mustafa | Exclusive to Ekurd.net



In 2015 ,some young American and Canadian citizens, of Korean origin, ended up coming to Sarsing/Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan, for supposedly tourism. I felt happy to see them and thought it is good to have them over as the more tourists come to Kurdistan the more money local business will make especially at the time when Kurdistan is going through recession.



I welcomed and helped them with English and Kurdish language interpretation for free just to reflect a good image of Kurdish people. I walked them around the town of Sarsing and showed them the beautiful nature of Sarsing.























Unfortunately, these young American and Canadian citizens turned out to be not only Christian missionaries, but also cheap type of tourists who would not want to spend money. They asked me to take them to church to eat and stay there for the night as they did not want to spend money for restaurants and hotels.



In our way to church, they started a religious discussion with me with the intention to convert me into Christian. They used influential words and phrases in their discussion such as promising me of rewards and heaven of Jesus Christ if I follow his path and fear of being thrown into hell fire if I do not follow his path. They argued as how Jesus Christ is the son of God and he is the only one who would forgive sins of people, save them from hell fire and take them to heaven.



I questioned them the suspicious birth of Jesus Christ, and the claim that Christians people make that he is the son of God. I told them that I do understand that God naturally designed man and women in a special way to be able to reproduce babies through intercourse, but I do not see any other way for Jesus to be placed inside the womb of Mary without sexual intercourse or medical artificial injection which it didn’t exist in that time.



I also told them that it did not make sense to me as why God would choose to use a twelve year old girl like Merry and make her supernaturally pregnant in order to give birth to Jesus Christ. I mean, with God being an authority figure and with Mary being twelve year old; our current laws view this as rape. I added that you can put it any way you want to put it, but at the end it is abuse of authority against the free will of an underage person who is incapable of valid consent. So by claiming that God made merry pregnant, you basically label God with a rape crime and bring his authority, glory and greatness under question and suspicion.



They (Christian missionaries) argued that God can do anything he wants and he can think of another way for Jesus to be placed inside of Mary without intercourse or penetration. They believed that Jesus was conceived in the Virgin Mary by the power of holy spirit supernaturally and God did not have intercourse with Mary. So Jesus is God’s only Son in their words.



I asked as why God would choose to gave birth to Jesus Christ unnaturally and through the power of Holy spirits. They ( Christian missionaries) replied that God did it in order to make people believe in his miracles and existence and also to follow his teachings through Jesus Christ.



I replied that if that was the plan and intention of God behind the unnatural birth of Jesus Christ, than how come God did not come up with such a plan earlier during the time of prophets like Adam, Noah, Ibrahim and Moses? Does this mean God make wrong and ineffective plans at times and then he changes his mind or his plans and come up with better idea to convince people to acknowledge his existence and guide them towards his path? They said that God changes his mind whenever it fits to do so.



I said that considering that God by his nature should be all powerful, intelligent and capable of knowing and doing anything at any time, then how come God did not come up with a concrete effective plan to convince people to believe in him in the first place when he created the world and send prophet Adam to guide his people? As far as logic and reason concerns God by his nature should be perfect and never make mistakes or miscalculations or correct his mistakes over time or else he cannot be called God.



Furthermore, if the purpose of God was to use the case of the birth of Jesus to show a miracle to people so that to convince the whole human beings to believe in his existence and follow his teachings only through Jesus Christ, than his plan failed because the whole population of the world have not been convinced to follow him through Bible and Jesus Christ and now God should come up with a different plan.



There are still millions of people who follow different other religions and prophets other than Christianity and more millions of people who don’t believe in no religions or even God.



If Christianity is the only true religion of God as Christian people claim, and if God wants all people of the world to follow him through Jesus Christ than God should have no problem to make a new similar miracle for people who are none Christians as a proof to support the authenticity and truthfulness of his previous miracle of Jesus born to virgin Mary without intercourse. If people see another similar case where a woman can give birth to a child without intercourse or artificial injection of pregnancy, than all people of the world including me will ultimately believe in the work of God as true regarding the claim of supernatural birth of Jesus through a virgin woman without intercourse.



Jesus Christ, Maria and Joseph. Photo: Creative Commons/Wikipedia



As a matter of fact, many people believe that the story of the Virgin Mary and the birth of Jesus is a myth designed by Joseph the Carpenter and Mary to cover up a secretive sexual relationship they had outside marriage which resulted into the unintended birth of Jesus .



Many people believe that religion like Judaism, Islam and Buddhism make better sense than Christianity because it clearly mentions that the founders of these religions were human beings and have been born to human parents.



I believe that the birth of Jesus to virgin Mary without a biological father or artificial injection of pregnancy is impossible, suspicious and questionable. Using only the phrase ” God can do whatever he wants to do “can not be a logical answer to such a big claim as it is not strong and convincing enough to prove it for people to believe in the existence of God or the authentic and trueness of the claim that Jesus is was born without a biological father and he is the son of God.



There have been stronger evidences around such as Sun, Moon, Earth, the whole solar system, the purpose and design that exists in everything you see, that are much stronger proofs to make someone wonder and believe a creator (God) might exist behind the created universe and world.



You can also assume that God by its spiritual nature must be righteous and the only one who would judge people based on right and wrong actions rather than leave it for Jesus to decide as who he would forgive his/her sins and who he would not.



I personally believe that the story of Jesus and virgin Mary is a myth and has been fabricated by human beings of that time for personal purposes and also for gaining status in the society, followers, power, wealth and control over people.



There is a strong and sensible possibility that the story have been fabricated by Joseph the Carpenter who was engaged to Virgin Merry. He might have had secret sexual relation with merry that could have been resulted in pregnancy outside marriage and therefore he needed to cover it up so that to save himself and merry from getting into troubles. In another words, he might simply have twisted and turned the pregnancy of virgin Mary as a miracle of God so that to save himself and merry from being punished because adultery and fornication was considered a serious crime at that time and people who would commit adultery used to be stoned to death.



>From the early age of childhood of Jesus,both Mery and Joseph were teaching Jesus Christ how to speak ,act and behave like the son of God so that people believe he was really son of God not a product of a secret sexual relationship. But since he was a fallible human being with limited capabilities of knowing everything, people didn’t believe he was the son of God and he was accused of blasphmy and hence was punished to be exciuted publicly to make a lesson for people.The idea Jesus rose from dead after he was crucified ,was also fabricated by Joseph and Merry to continue covering up their secret of giving birth to Jesus Christ outside marriage. In reality , the death of Jesus was a tragedy because Jesus died Innocently and he was sacrificed for the sin of his mother and Joseph the Carpenter .



Abdul-Qahar Mustafa is a graduate student from Saint Louis high school in Canada. He is advocate of justice, democracy and human rights. He currently lives in Sarsang/Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan. Mustafa is a senior contributing writer for Ekurd.



The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved



