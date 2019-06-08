عربي | كوردى


U.S. sanctions target Iran petrochemicals, analysts see modest effect
2019/06/08 | 11:20
The United States sanctioned Iran’s largest petrochemical

holding group on Friday for indirectly supporting the Islamic Revolutionary

Guard Corps (IRGC), a step it said aimed to dry up revenues to the Iranian

military unit but that analysts called largely symbolic.Friday’s sanctions targeted the Arabian Gulf Petrochemical

Industries Company (PGPIC) for providing financial support to the economic arm

of the IRGC, a military organization in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile and

nuclear programs.The U.S. Treasury Department said Iran’s oil ministry last

year awarded Khatam al-Anbiya, the IRGC’s economic and engineering arm, 10

projects in the oil and petrochemical industries worth $22 billion, four times

the official budget of the IRGC.The new sanctions come as the Trump administration seeks to

increase economic and military pressure against Iran both because of its

nuclear and missile programs as well as its support for proxy groups in Syria,

Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.U.S. President Donald Trump antagonized Iran, and dismayed

key U.S. allies, when he last year pulled out of a 2015 agreement between Iran

and world powers under which Tehran curbed its nuclear program in return for

easing some sanctions.U.S.-Iranian tensions have heightened further since April

because of Washington’s moves to cut off Iran’s oil exports, its deployment of

an aircraft carrier strike group to deter any Iranian attacks on U.S.

interests, and recent attacks on Saudi, Norwegian and Emirati tankers that

Washington blamed on Tehran.Iran has denied responsibility for the May 12 attacks on

four tankers off the United Arab Emirates coast.The Treasury said it had also sanctioned the PGPIC holding

group’s network of 39 subsidiary petrochemical companies and foreign-based sales

agents. PGPIC and its units have 40% of Iran’s petrochemical production

capacity and account for 50% of Iran’s petrochemical exports, it said.“This action is a warning that we will continue to target

holding groups and companies in the petrochemical sector and elsewhere that

provide financial lifelines to the IRGC,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

said in a statement.Senior Trump administration officials, speaking on condition

of anonymity, described the sanctions as the latest examples of a broad

economic clampdown on Iran’s economy that would help dry up funds for the IRGC,

a key part of its military.“This would continue to have a very chilling effect on the

prospects for any future recovery for the Iranian economy,” one official told

Reuters, saying the petroleum and petrochemical industries “have been serving

for the last 40 years as a kind of institutionalized slush fund for the IRGC.”U.S. persons are already barred from nearly all dealings

with the Iranian economy, so the latest sanctions largely apply only to

non-U.S. companies and individuals.Three analysts and a former Treasury official said the

latest sanctions will likely have only a modest effect because non-U.S.

companies already shy away from doing business with Iran’s petrochemicals

sector because of existing sanctions.Under sanctions reimposed on Nov. 5 after Trump left the

Iran nuclear deal, anyone carrying out a significant transaction in Iranian

petrochemical products could already be hit by a menu of sanctions, including being

barred from the United States.Friday’s step makes PGPIC and the 39 affiliates “specially

designated nationals,” a status that effectively blocks U.S. persons from

dealing with them. Further, anyone who does so themselves risks becoming a

“specially designated national.”Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution think tank

described the latest U.S. sanctions as “a natural next step in what I think is

a deliberately redundant array of restrictions.”“The administration is banking on the overlapping

authorities and obstacles to compound the pressure on the Iranians and create a

sense that the entire economy is off limits,” she added.The former Treasury official, who asked not to be named,

said the new sanctions would have little effect because most multinationals had

already ceased dealing with Iran, and described them as “a public relations”

move.“It’s a good way of keeping the political pressure on the

front page,” the former official said.

