U.S. sanctions target Iran petrochemicals, analysts see modest effect

2019/06/08 | 11:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The United States sanctioned Iran’s largest petrochemical
holding group on Friday for indirectly supporting the Islamic Revolutionary
Guard Corps (IRGC), a step it said aimed to dry up revenues to the Iranian
military unit but that analysts called largely symbolic.Friday’s sanctions targeted the Arabian Gulf Petrochemical
Industries Company (PGPIC) for providing financial support to the economic arm
of the IRGC, a military organization in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile and
nuclear programs.The U.S. Treasury Department said Iran’s oil ministry last
year awarded Khatam al-Anbiya, the IRGC’s economic and engineering arm, 10
projects in the oil and petrochemical industries worth $22 billion, four times
the official budget of the IRGC.The new sanctions come as the Trump administration seeks to
increase economic and military pressure against Iran both because of its
nuclear and missile programs as well as its support for proxy groups in Syria,
Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.U.S. President Donald Trump antagonized Iran, and dismayed
key U.S. allies, when he last year pulled out of a 2015 agreement between Iran
and world powers under which Tehran curbed its nuclear program in return for
easing some sanctions.U.S.-Iranian tensions have heightened further since April
because of Washington’s moves to cut off Iran’s oil exports, its deployment of
an aircraft carrier strike group to deter any Iranian attacks on U.S.
interests, and recent attacks on Saudi, Norwegian and Emirati tankers that
Washington blamed on Tehran.Iran has denied responsibility for the May 12 attacks on
four tankers off the United Arab Emirates coast.The Treasury said it had also sanctioned the PGPIC holding
group’s network of 39 subsidiary petrochemical companies and foreign-based sales
agents. PGPIC and its units have 40% of Iran’s petrochemical production
capacity and account for 50% of Iran’s petrochemical exports, it said.“This action is a warning that we will continue to target
holding groups and companies in the petrochemical sector and elsewhere that
provide financial lifelines to the IRGC,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
said in a statement.Senior Trump administration officials, speaking on condition
of anonymity, described the sanctions as the latest examples of a broad
economic clampdown on Iran’s economy that would help dry up funds for the IRGC,
a key part of its military.“This would continue to have a very chilling effect on the
prospects for any future recovery for the Iranian economy,” one official told
Reuters, saying the petroleum and petrochemical industries “have been serving
for the last 40 years as a kind of institutionalized slush fund for the IRGC.”U.S. persons are already barred from nearly all dealings
with the Iranian economy, so the latest sanctions largely apply only to
non-U.S. companies and individuals.Three analysts and a former Treasury official said the
latest sanctions will likely have only a modest effect because non-U.S.
companies already shy away from doing business with Iran’s petrochemicals
sector because of existing sanctions.Under sanctions reimposed on Nov. 5 after Trump left the
Iran nuclear deal, anyone carrying out a significant transaction in Iranian
petrochemical products could already be hit by a menu of sanctions, including being
barred from the United States.Friday’s step makes PGPIC and the 39 affiliates “specially
designated nationals,” a status that effectively blocks U.S. persons from
dealing with them. Further, anyone who does so themselves risks becoming a
“specially designated national.”Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution think tank
described the latest U.S. sanctions as “a natural next step in what I think is
a deliberately redundant array of restrictions.”“The administration is banking on the overlapping
authorities and obstacles to compound the pressure on the Iranians and create a
sense that the entire economy is off limits,” she added.The former Treasury official, who asked not to be named,
said the new sanctions would have little effect because most multinationals had
already ceased dealing with Iran, and described them as “a public relations”
move.“It’s a good way of keeping the political pressure on the
front page,” the former official said.
The United States sanctioned Iran’s largest petrochemical
holding group on Friday for indirectly supporting the Islamic Revolutionary
Guard Corps (IRGC), a step it said aimed to dry up revenues to the Iranian
military unit but that analysts called largely symbolic.Friday’s sanctions targeted the Arabian Gulf Petrochemical
Industries Company (PGPIC) for providing financial support to the economic arm
of the IRGC, a military organization in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile and
nuclear programs.The U.S. Treasury Department said Iran’s oil ministry last
year awarded Khatam al-Anbiya, the IRGC’s economic and engineering arm, 10
projects in the oil and petrochemical industries worth $22 billion, four times
the official budget of the IRGC.The new sanctions come as the Trump administration seeks to
increase economic and military pressure against Iran both because of its
nuclear and missile programs as well as its support for proxy groups in Syria,
Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.U.S. President Donald Trump antagonized Iran, and dismayed
key U.S. allies, when he last year pulled out of a 2015 agreement between Iran
and world powers under which Tehran curbed its nuclear program in return for
easing some sanctions.U.S.-Iranian tensions have heightened further since April
because of Washington’s moves to cut off Iran’s oil exports, its deployment of
an aircraft carrier strike group to deter any Iranian attacks on U.S.
interests, and recent attacks on Saudi, Norwegian and Emirati tankers that
Washington blamed on Tehran.Iran has denied responsibility for the May 12 attacks on
four tankers off the United Arab Emirates coast.The Treasury said it had also sanctioned the PGPIC holding
group’s network of 39 subsidiary petrochemical companies and foreign-based sales
agents. PGPIC and its units have 40% of Iran’s petrochemical production
capacity and account for 50% of Iran’s petrochemical exports, it said.“This action is a warning that we will continue to target
holding groups and companies in the petrochemical sector and elsewhere that
provide financial lifelines to the IRGC,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
said in a statement.Senior Trump administration officials, speaking on condition
of anonymity, described the sanctions as the latest examples of a broad
economic clampdown on Iran’s economy that would help dry up funds for the IRGC,
a key part of its military.“This would continue to have a very chilling effect on the
prospects for any future recovery for the Iranian economy,” one official told
Reuters, saying the petroleum and petrochemical industries “have been serving
for the last 40 years as a kind of institutionalized slush fund for the IRGC.”U.S. persons are already barred from nearly all dealings
with the Iranian economy, so the latest sanctions largely apply only to
non-U.S. companies and individuals.Three analysts and a former Treasury official said the
latest sanctions will likely have only a modest effect because non-U.S.
companies already shy away from doing business with Iran’s petrochemicals
sector because of existing sanctions.Under sanctions reimposed on Nov. 5 after Trump left the
Iran nuclear deal, anyone carrying out a significant transaction in Iranian
petrochemical products could already be hit by a menu of sanctions, including being
barred from the United States.Friday’s step makes PGPIC and the 39 affiliates “specially
designated nationals,” a status that effectively blocks U.S. persons from
dealing with them. Further, anyone who does so themselves risks becoming a
“specially designated national.”Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution think tank
described the latest U.S. sanctions as “a natural next step in what I think is
a deliberately redundant array of restrictions.”“The administration is banking on the overlapping
authorities and obstacles to compound the pressure on the Iranians and create a
sense that the entire economy is off limits,” she added.The former Treasury official, who asked not to be named,
said the new sanctions would have little effect because most multinationals had
already ceased dealing with Iran, and described them as “a public relations”
move.“It’s a good way of keeping the political pressure on the
front page,” the former official said.