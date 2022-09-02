2022/09/02 | 23:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for August of 101,859,528 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.286 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.303 million bpd exported in July.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 100,750,000 barrels, while […]

read more Iraq Oil Revenue falls below $10bn in August first appeared on Iraq Business News.