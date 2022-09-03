2022/09/03 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Sajad Jiyad, for New Lines magazine.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The Trouble With Muqtada al-Sadr Endlessly underestimated and treated as an anomaly, Muqtada al-Sadr retains his strength out of a belief that he is the sole legitimate representative […]

