Iraq’s Shi’ite Power Struggle Could Drag It Back Into Civil War

2022/09/03 | 12:22 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Al-Sadr (left) in Najaf, Iraq, this week.Credit: Anmar Khalil … of Iraq’s Kurdish enclave, and the other led by the Talabani family … who was also murdered by Saddam’s agents, in 1980.
… and other government buildings inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, put down … .
Al-Sadr (left) in Najaf, Iraq, this week.Credit: Anmar Khalil … of Iraq’s Kurdish enclave, and the other led by the Talabani family … who was also murdered by Saddam’s agents, in 1980.
…