Russia to help Iraq with Nuclear Technology

2022/09/04 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
An official at the Russian Foreign Ministry has reportedly said that Russia is ready to supply Iraq with "isotope products", and to assist Baghdad in the field of non-energy nuclear technology.
According to RIA Novosti, Alexander Kinshchak, the Ministry's Director for the Middle East and North Africa, added that Russia's Rosatom and […]
