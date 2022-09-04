2022/09/04 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.An official at the Russian Foreign Ministry has reportedly said that Russia is ready to supply Iraq with "isotope products", and to assist Baghdad in the field of non-energy nuclear technology.According to RIA Novosti, Alexander Kinshchak, the Ministry's Director for the Middle East and North Africa, added that Russia's Rosatom and […]

read more Russia to help Iraq with Nuclear Technology first appeared on Iraq Business News.