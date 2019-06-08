Home › Baghdad Post › John Cena joins cast of 'Fast & Furious 9': 'It's an incredible honor'

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Vin Diesel teased about John Cena’s casting in the ninth installment of "Fast & Furious" back in April on Instagram, and Universal officially confirmed today that the "Blockers" actor is a lock.Cena’s character is under wraps, the only word coming to us is that he plays ‘a badass’. Dwayne Johnson, we hear, will not be in Fast & Furious 9.Dan Casey is writing the screenplay from a story by Justin Lin. Production starts later this month for a May 22, 2020 release.Diesel is producing through his One Race Films and Lin for Perfect Storm Entertainment.Cena is repped by ICM.