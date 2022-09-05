Iraq's opens its first Hydrogen Production Unit

2022/09/05 | 04:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's first hydrogen production and compression unit has been opened at the Ministry of Oil's Oil Research and Development Centre. The unit, which is for research purposes, can produce hydrogen with a purity of 99.5 percent, and compress it to 150 bar.A statement from the Ministry said that this is sufficient […]

