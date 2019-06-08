عربي | كوردى


US gives Turkey to July 31 to backtrack on Russian missile deal

US gives Turkey to July 31 to backtrack on Russian missile deal
2019/06/08 | 17:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States on Friday gave Turkey until the end of July

to abandon its purchase of a major Russian missile defense system, which

Washington considers incompatible with Ankara's participation in the F-35

fighter jet program.If by July 31 Turkey does not renounce the S-400 system,

Turkish pilots training in the United States on the F-35 will be expelled, and

agreements with Turkish firms subcontracted for manufacturing the F-35 stealth

warplane will be cancelled, Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for

acquisition and sustainment, told reporters.Lord said the deadline "will allow sufficient time for

Turkish personnel associated with the F-35 program to be reassigned and depart

the United States... to facilitate an orderly cessation of Turkish

participation."She justified the US ultimatum by the fact that Turkey, a

NATO ally of the United States, had already sent its personnel to Russia to

start training with the S-400.On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his

country was "determined" to proceed with the Russia deal.US officials have said they expected Turkey to opt for the

American Patriot air defense system instead, arguing that would allow the F-35

program to continue.Turkey plans to buy 100 US F-35s and its defense industry

has invested significantly in the warplanes' production.Erdogan said he told the US that Ankara would take steps to

buy Patriots only if Washington's conditions of delivery were as positive as

Moscow's."But unfortunately we haven't received a positive

proposal from the American side on the subject of Patriots like the S-400s from

Russia," he said.Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said he had

sent a letter to his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar informing him of

Washington's decision.The US offer for the Patriots was "very

competitive," Shanahan told reporters.Turkey can still 'change course'The F-35s are designed to operate in sync and in real-time

with NATO's military systems, including anti-missile defenses, raising US fears

that Russia could fine-tune the S-400's capacities against the Western alliance

through information gleaned in Turkey.The United States in June 2018 "delivered" four of

the F-35s to Turkey but kept the planes in the United States, officially to

train the Turkish pilots.If Turkey does not renounce the deal with Russia by July 31,

Turkish companies ‒ which make 937 different parts of the F-35 ‒ will be granted no further subcontracts with their roles reassigned to other

firms, Lord said.Of the components, around 400 are made only in Turkey,

notably landing gear parts and titanium rotor blades.Aeronautics giant Lockheed Martin and engine maker Pratt

& Whitney have already started to seek new suppliers, although Turkish

companies will be able to finish orders that were already in the works, Lord

said.She said that Turkey's participation would be finished by

early 2020."Turkey still has the option to change course,"

she said."If Turkey does not accept delivery of the S-400, we

will enable Turkey to return to normal," she said.Launched in the 1990s, the F-35 is the most expensive

program in the history of the US military. The Pentagon estimates its cost at

$400 billion, with a goal of manufacturing nearly 2,500 planes in the decades

to come.Tensions have been on the rise in recent years between the

United States and Turkey as Erdogan increasingly seeks a major role in the

Islamic world.Turkey has pressed President Donald Trump to remove US

troops from Syria but the United States has worried over the fate of US-allied

Kurdish fighters, who are linked by Erdogan to separatists at home.Removing one impediment to ties, Turkey last week freed a

NASA scientist with dual citizenship, the second American released after being

rounded up in Erdogan's sweeping crackdown following a failed 2016 coup.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW