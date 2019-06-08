Home › Baghdad Post › US gives Turkey to July 31 to backtrack on Russian missile deal

US gives Turkey to July 31 to backtrack on Russian missile deal

2019/06/08



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States on Friday gave Turkey until the end of Julyto abandon its purchase of a major Russian missile defense system, whichWashington considers incompatible with Ankara's participation in the F-35fighter jet program.If by July 31 Turkey does not renounce the S-400 system,Turkish pilots training in the United States on the F-35 will be expelled, andagreements with Turkish firms subcontracted for manufacturing the F-35 stealthwarplane will be cancelled, Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense foracquisition and sustainment, told reporters.Lord said the deadline "will allow sufficient time forTurkish personnel associated with the F-35 program to be reassigned and departthe United States... to facilitate an orderly cessation of Turkishparticipation."She justified the US ultimatum by the fact that Turkey, aNATO ally of the United States, had already sent its personnel to Russia tostart training with the S-400.On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said hiscountry was "determined" to proceed with the Russia deal.US officials have said they expected Turkey to opt for theAmerican Patriot air defense system instead, arguing that would allow the F-35program to continue.Turkey plans to buy 100 US F-35s and its defense industryhas invested significantly in the warplanes' production.Erdogan said he told the US that Ankara would take steps tobuy Patriots only if Washington's conditions of delivery were as positive asMoscow's."But unfortunately we haven't received a positiveproposal from the American side on the subject of Patriots like the S-400s fromRussia," he said.Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said he hadsent a letter to his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar informing him ofWashington's decision.The US offer for the Patriots was "verycompetitive," Shanahan told reporters.Turkey can still 'change course'The F-35s are designed to operate in sync and in real-timewith NATO's military systems, including anti-missile defenses, raising US fearsthat Russia could fine-tune the S-400's capacities against the Western alliancethrough information gleaned in Turkey.The United States in June 2018 "delivered" four ofthe F-35s to Turkey but kept the planes in the United States, officially totrain the Turkish pilots.If Turkey does not renounce the deal with Russia by July 31,Turkish companies ‒ which make 937 different parts of the F-35 ‒ will be granted no further subcontracts with their roles reassigned to otherfirms, Lord said.Of the components, around 400 are made only in Turkey,notably landing gear parts and titanium rotor blades.Aeronautics giant Lockheed Martin and engine maker Pratt& Whitney have already started to seek new suppliers, although Turkishcompanies will be able to finish orders that were already in the works, Lordsaid.She said that Turkey's participation would be finished byearly 2020."Turkey still has the option to change course,"she said."If Turkey does not accept delivery of the S-400, wewill enable Turkey to return to normal," she said.Launched in the 1990s, the F-35 is the most expensiveprogram in the history of the US military. The Pentagon estimates its cost at$400 billion, with a goal of manufacturing nearly 2,500 planes in the decadesto come.Tensions have been on the rise in recent years between theUnited States and Turkey as Erdogan increasingly seeks a major role in theIslamic world.Turkey has pressed President Donald Trump to remove UStroops from Syria but the United States has worried over the fate of US-alliedKurdish fighters, who are linked by Erdogan to separatists at home.Removing one impediment to ties, Turkey last week freed aNASA scientist with dual citizenship, the second American released after beingrounded up in Erdogan's sweeping crackdown following a failed 2016 coup.