Syrian soccer goalie who became rebel icon dies in battle

Syrian soccer goalie who became rebel icon dies in battle

2019/06/08 | 17:00



rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad has died of wounds suffered in a



battle with government forces, the rebels said Saturday.Abdelbaset Sarout, 27, rose to fame as a player for his home



city of Homs and won international titles representing his country. When



peaceful protests broke out against Assad in 2011, Sarout led rallies and



became known as the “singer of the revolution” for his songs and ballads.Following the arc of the Syrian uprising, Sarout later took



up arms as the country slid into civil war. He led a unit of fighters against



government forces and survived the government siege of Homs. The government



declared Sarout a traitor, banning him from soccer and offering a reward for



information leading to his arrest.He remained an icon among Syria’s opposition as the



rebellion came to be dominated by hard-line Islamist groups. Many activists and



rebels came to refer to him as the “guardian of freedom,” a play on the Arabic



word for goalkeeper.“He was both a popular figure, guiding the rebellion, and a



military commander,” said Maj. Jamil al-Saleh, leader of Jaish al-Izza rebel



group, in which Sarout was a commander. “His martyrdom will give us a push to



continue down the path he chose and to which he offered his soul and blood as



sacrifice.”Fighting has escalated in northwestern Syria, the last major



rebel stronghold, since April. More than 300 people have died and 300,000 have



been displaced as troops have pushed into the rebel enclave.Cpt. Mustafa Maarati, the spokesman for Jaish al-Izza, said



Sarout died from wounds sustained two days earlier while fighting in the



northern Hama province. Maarati said he was wounded in the leg, stomach and



hand, and died in a hospital in Turkey. Turkey supports the Syrian opposition.Sarout was among hundreds of rebel fighters who were



evacuated from Homs in 2014 after a suffocating government siege ended with a



surrender deal and a ceasefire. Two of his brothers died in the fight for



Homs. Two other brothers and his father were killed earlier in the war.In Jaish al-Izza, he led a unit named after his hometown. He



repeatedly denounced rebel infighting and called on Syrians to unite against



government forces.In a recording in 2015, Sarout denied he had joined any of



the radical groups that proliferated in Homs and northern Syria as the war



dragged on. But like many rebels, he adopted more religious references in



online videos after initially sticking to nationalist themes. He had recently



appeared in a video from Hama saying he would fight as though it were his



hometown.







