عربي | كوردى


Syrian soccer goalie who became rebel icon dies in battle

Syrian soccer goalie who became rebel icon dies in battle
2019/06/08 | 17:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Syrian soccer goalkeeper who became an icon of the

rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad has died of wounds suffered in a

battle with government forces, the rebels said Saturday.Abdelbaset Sarout, 27, rose to fame as a player for his home

city of Homs and won international titles representing his country. When

peaceful protests broke out against Assad in 2011, Sarout led rallies and

became known as the “singer of the revolution” for his songs and ballads.Following the arc of the Syrian uprising, Sarout later took

up arms as the country slid into civil war. He led a unit of fighters against

government forces and survived the government siege of Homs. The government

declared Sarout a traitor, banning him from soccer and offering a reward for

information leading to his arrest.He remained an icon among Syria’s opposition as the

rebellion came to be dominated by hard-line Islamist groups. Many activists and

rebels came to refer to him as the “guardian of freedom,” a play on the Arabic

word for goalkeeper.“He was both a popular figure, guiding the rebellion, and a

military commander,” said Maj. Jamil al-Saleh, leader of Jaish al-Izza rebel

group, in which Sarout was a commander. “His martyrdom will give us a push to

continue down the path he chose and to which he offered his soul and blood as

sacrifice.”Fighting has escalated in northwestern Syria, the last major

rebel stronghold, since April. More than 300 people have died and 300,000 have

been displaced as troops have pushed into the rebel enclave.Cpt. Mustafa Maarati, the spokesman for Jaish al-Izza, said

Sarout died from wounds sustained two days earlier while fighting in the

northern Hama province. Maarati said he was wounded in the leg, stomach and

hand, and died in a hospital in Turkey. Turkey supports the Syrian opposition.Sarout was among hundreds of rebel fighters who were

evacuated from Homs in 2014 after a suffocating government siege ended with a

surrender deal and a ceasefire. Two of his brothers died in the fight for

Homs. Two other brothers and his father were killed earlier in the war.In Jaish al-Izza, he led a unit named after his hometown. He

repeatedly denounced rebel infighting and called on Syrians to unite against

government forces.In a recording in 2015, Sarout denied he had joined any of

the radical groups that proliferated in Homs and northern Syria as the war

dragged on. But like many rebels, he adopted more religious references in

online videos after initially sticking to nationalist themes. He had recently

appeared in a video from Hama saying he would fight as though it were his

hometown.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW