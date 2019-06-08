Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey says it has 'neutralized' 43 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

2019/06/08 | 17:35



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday a total of 43members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) had been “neutralized” sofar as part of an operation Ankara launched in northern Iraq 13 days ago.The Turkish military launched what it dubbed “OperationClaw” in northern Iraq’s Hakurk region, on June 27 with artillery and airstrikes followed by operations by commando brigades.The PKK militant group is based in northern Iraq, notably inthe Qandil region to the south of Hakurk. Ankara said the operation aimed todestroy shelters and caves used by the PKK and “neutralize” its members ‒ aterm it commonly uses to refer to deaths, but also to those wounded orcaptured.“43 PKK terrorists have been neutralized as part ofOperation Claw, which has continued successfully for 13 days in the Hakurkregion of northern Iraq,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.It said 53 mines and improvised explosive devices had beendestroyed and 74 caves and shelters used by the PKK were made unusable, addingthat it had also seized weapons and ammunition belonging to the militants.Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said the operation wouldcontinue in the region until “the last terrorist is neutralized”.The PKK insurgency in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey beganin 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. It isdesignated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), thethird largest in parliament, has said such operations created crises and thattens of similar operations in the past had not created a solution.Separately, two PKK members, one of whom was on Turkey’swanted list, were “neutralized” in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakir province,the Interior Ministry said.Another PKK member was arrested in Diyarbakir at a trafficcheckpoint, the local gendarmerie said.