Analysis: Ending the ExxonMobil Presence at West Qurna 1

2022/09/05 | 17:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Ending ExxonMobil Presence in WQ1 Oilfield Legal-Contractual Discussion with Economic-Financial Analysis Information indicates that the Iraqi Ministry of Oil (MoO) proposed to acquire (buy) ExxonMobil's participation interest (PI) in the West Qurna […]

