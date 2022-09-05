Analysis: Ending the ExxonMobil Presence at West Qurna 1

2022/09/05 | 17:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Ending ExxonMobil Presence in WQ1 Oilfield Legal-Contractual Discussion with Economic-Financial Analysis Information indicates that the Iraqi Ministry of Oil (MoO) proposed to acquire (buy) ExxonMobil's participation interest (PI) in the West Qurna […]
