TAG to build New Factory in Iraq

2022/09/06 | 04:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Jordan's Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with the Iraqi Al Hassnawi Company to build a new factory for TAGTech's technological products in Iraq.The agreement was signed by Mr.Ala Zarour, TAGTech technical executive director, and Mr.Adil Okab, Al Hassnawi […]

