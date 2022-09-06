UNAMI awards Contract for work at Forward Support Base

2022/09/06 | 04:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has awared a contract for "Provision of Skilled and Unskilled Labour for Passenger and Cargo Movements at the UNAMI Forward Support Base (FSB) Air Terminal Baghdad".It was awared to Belad Alrafadain Alhadetha Co.for General Trading Services, Catering and Cleaning Services Ltd.The […]

