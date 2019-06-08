German FM arrives in Iraq, meets with Salih, Abd al-Mahdi

2019/06/08 | 21:40
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrived Saturday to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an official visit as part of Middle East tour.He is due to have talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on bilateral relations as well as Middle East tension.The German minister embarked on a four-day Middle East tour on Friday when he arrived to Jordan, his first stop, to inspect German troops in Al Azraq Air Base.Before heading to Iran, Mass will hold talks with UAE officials.
