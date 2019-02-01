عربي | كوردى
World: Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019
2019/02/01 | 17:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Armed Conflict Location and Events Dataset

Country: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, World, Yemen



Disorder spread across ACLED’s areas of coverage last year, with political violence and protest surging in more countries than they declined. These trends show few signs of stopping in 2019, as conflict and unrest threaten to expand in scope and scale. In Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019, ACLED analyzes the top flashpoints in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, providing key overviews of 2018’s developments as well as a preview of what to watch for in the new year.





The Sahel: Most likely to be the geopolitical dilemma of 2019

Yemen: Most likely to induce 2019’s worst humanitarian crisis

Afghanistan: Most likely to suffer from international geopolitics

Iraq: Most at risk of returning to civil war

Myanmar: Most likely to see expanding ethnic armed conflict

South Sudan: Most likely to see second order conflict problems

Philippines: Most likely to see an increase in authoritarianism

Syria: Most likely to see a shift to mass repression

Libya: Most likely to see non-state armed group fragmentation and alliances

Sudan: Most at risk of government collapse



All Text here: Relief Web ✓


