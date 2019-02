World: Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019

2019/02/01 | 17:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: Armed Conflict Location and Events DatasetCountry: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, World, YemenDisorder spread across ACLED’s areas of coverage last year, with political violence and protest surging in more countries than they declined. These trends show few signs of stopping in 2019, as conflict and unrest threaten to expand in scope and scale. In Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019, ACLED analyzes the top flashpoints in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, providing key overviews of 2018’s developments as well as a preview of what to watch for in the new year.The Sahel: Most likely to be the geopolitical dilemma of 2019Yemen: Most likely to induce 2019’s worst humanitarian crisisAfghanistan: Most likely to suffer from international geopoliticsIraq: Most at risk of returning to civil warMyanmar: Most likely to see expanding ethnic armed conflictSouth Sudan: Most likely to see second order conflict problemsPhilippines: Most likely to see an increase in authoritarianismSyria: Most likely to see a shift to mass repressionLibya: Most likely to see non-state armed group fragmentation and alliancesSudan: Most at risk of government collapse