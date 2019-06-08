American English lecturer dies in balcony fall in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/06/09 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An American English lecturer Peter Jacksen Choi has died after falling from his balcony in the city of Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Photo: Courtesy/AUIS
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— An American English lecturer Peter Jacksen Choi has died after falling from his balcony in the city of Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan on Saturday, police said.
Head of Sulaimani Police Communication and Press Office Sarkawt Ahmed said that the lecturer fell from a seventh-floor-balcony of an apartment building in the Pak City in Sulaimani.
Choi was an APP English lecturer in the American University of Iraq-Sulaimani (AUIS).
According to an email sent to students and alumni by AUIS dean of students Geoffrey Gresk, the US citizen of Korean descent fell from his balcony on Saturday afternoon and later died at Shar Hospital in the north of the city.
“He was given the best care available and taken to the hospital, but, sadly, he passed away from his injuries,” Gresk said.
Sulaimani police spokesman Sarkawt Ahmed said that the police had arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.
“It is still unclear if someone was the reason of his fall or he fell from the balcony,” Ahmed further said.
Choi joined the APP in May 2014 after having taught English courses in writing composition, grammar, reading comprehension, and literary criticism for the past five years, according to AUIS site.
