Home › Iraq News › Iraq Boasts Lever to Gain US’ Waiver for Importing Gas from Iran

Iraq Boasts Lever to Gain US’ Waiver for Importing Gas from Iran

2019/06/09 | 01:15







Iraq has many diplomatic levers against the US to receive the waiver for importing gas from Iran, al-Hamidi told Al-Ma'loumeh news website.







The Iraqi lawmaker went on saying that the seasonal increase in the weather temperature in the coming days will make the burden on Iraqi power plants, adding that inability to gain US’ waiver for importing gas will lead to a service disaster.







The Arab legislator underlined that Washington holds that Baghdad, in contrast with the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, is enjoying the power of maneuver and pressure enforcement to achieve what it wants from the US in regard to importing Iranian goods and gas.







In relevant remarks, on May 09, Iraqi legislators strongly rejected Baghdad's compliance with Washington's sanctions against Tehran, describing them as harmful to their country.







"We do not accept the US pressures on Iraq and do not accept Iraq to be part of sanctions against Iran," senior member of the Iraqi parliament's foreign affairs committee Na'eem al-Aboudi told the Arabic-language service of RT.







He underlined Iran and Iraq's geographical and historical ties, saying, "Supporting Iran's siege is not within our interests."







Also, Representative of al-Fatah coalition in the Iraqi parliament Hassan Salem underlined that the country's government was not committed to the US sanctions against Tehran because "they leave negative impact on Iraq's economy".







He told al-Ma'aloumeh news website that Iraq would be harmed more than others by the US sanctions against Tehran because it depended on Iran in imports of gas and electricity.







Also, an official at the Iraqi electricity ministry said in April that there was no replacement available for Iraq's gas imports from Iran, adding that there would be 4,000MW of power shortage in case Iraq stops gas imports from Iran.







































(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- TEHRAN (FNA)- Iraq has diplomatic leverages to force the US to issue a waiver for Baghdad for importing Iran’s gas, member of the Iraqi parliament from al-Bina Coalition Misaq al-Hamidi said on Saturday.Hamidi called upon the Iraqi government to spare no efforts for gaining the US’ waiver for importing gas from Iran, which is vital for the Arab country’s electricity generation.Iraq has many diplomatic levers against the US to receive the waiver for importing gas from Iran, al-Hamidi told Al-Ma'loumeh news website.The Iraqi lawmaker went on saying that the seasonal increase in the weather temperature in the coming days will make the burden on Iraqi power plants, adding that inability to gain US’ waiver for importing gas will lead to a service disaster.The Arab legislator underlined that Washington holds that Baghdad, in contrast with the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, is enjoying the power of maneuver and pressure enforcement to achieve what it wants from the US in regard to importing Iranian goods and gas.In relevant remarks, on May 09, Iraqi legislators strongly rejected Baghdad's compliance with Washington's sanctions against Tehran, describing them as harmful to their country."We do not accept the US pressures on Iraq and do not accept Iraq to be part of sanctions against Iran," senior member of the Iraqi parliament's foreign affairs committee Na'eem al-Aboudi told the Arabic-language service of RT.He underlined Iran and Iraq's geographical and historical ties, saying, "Supporting Iran's siege is not within our interests."Also, Representative of al-Fatah coalition in the Iraqi parliament Hassan Salem underlined that the country's government was not committed to the US sanctions against Tehran because "they leave negative impact on Iraq's economy".He told al-Ma'aloumeh news website that Iraq would be harmed more than others by the US sanctions against Tehran because it depended on Iran in imports of gas and electricity.Also, an official at the Iraqi electricity ministry said in April that there was no replacement available for Iraq's gas imports from Iran, adding that there would be 4,000MW of power shortage in case Iraq stops gas imports from Iran.