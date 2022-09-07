Work Resumes at Shamiya Water Project

2022/09/07 | 18:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Construction has resumed work at the Shamiya water project in Diwaniyah Governorate, seven years after work was halted.The Director General of the General Directorate of Water, Eng.Najm Al-Hayali, said that the design capacity of the project is 4,000 m3/h, and it is built on an area of […]

