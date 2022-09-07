2022/09/07 | 18:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday visited the Kurdistan Regional Government's Department of Information Technology (DIT).After reviewing the work of the Department, Prime Minister Barzani inaugurated the government's Central Data Center, a sophisticated and protected system that provides information in all different sectors, and helps elevate the work of KRG institutions.Prime Minister […]

read more KRG opens New Data Center first appeared on Iraq Business News.