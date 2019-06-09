Iraq Daily Roundup: Spate of Attacks North of Baghdad; 17 Killed

2019/06/09 | 09:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 17 were killed, and six were wounded in
recent violence:
Turkey announced that it has “neutralized” a total of
43 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during Operation
Claw in northern Iraq during the last two weeks. That includes eight
more fatalities that previously reported. Turkey uses the term
“neutralized” to indicate combatants who have been killed, wounded, or
captured. In most cases in northern Iraq, it means “killed.”
A policeman
was killed and two were wounded in a bomb blast in Sadouniya.
A bomb killed a police
officer and a civilian in Hawija.
A roadside bomb in Asriya killed a
civilian and wounded a police officer.
In Mandali, a clash left one
policeman injured and one militant dead.
Gunmen killed a civilian
near Kusaiba.
A policeman was shot
dead in mysterious circumstances at his home in Wajihiya.
A militant was
killed in Nahda. A policeman
was wounded during the operation.
Near Khanaqin, a bomb wounded a
farmer.
A militant was killed
in Daquq.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis
