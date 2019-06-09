عربي | كوردى


Iraq Daily Roundup: Spate of Attacks North of Baghdad; 17 Killed

2019/06/09 | 09:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 17 were killed, and six were wounded in

recent violence:



Turkey announced that it has “neutralized” a total of

43 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during Operation

Claw in northern Iraq during the last two weeks. That includes eight

more fatalities that previously reported. Turkey uses the term

“neutralized” to indicate combatants who have been killed, wounded, or

captured. In most cases in northern Iraq, it means “killed.”



A policeman

was killed and two were wounded in a bomb blast in Sadouniya.



A bomb killed a police

officer and a civilian in Hawija.



A roadside bomb in Asriya killed a

civilian and wounded a police officer.



In Mandali, a clash left one

policeman injured and one militant dead.



Gunmen killed a civilian

near Kusaiba.



A policeman was shot

dead in mysterious circumstances at his home in Wajihiya.



A militant was

killed in Nahda. A policeman

was wounded during the operation.



Near Khanaqin, a bomb wounded a

farmer.



A militant was killed

in Daquq.









