Iraq Daily Roundup: Spate of Attacks North of Baghdad; 17 Killed

2019/06/09 | 09:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- At least 17 were killed, and six were wounded inrecent violence:Turkey announced that it has “neutralized” a total of43 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during OperationClaw in northern Iraq during the last two weeks. That includes eightmore fatalities that previously reported. Turkey uses the term“neutralized” to indicate combatants who have been killed, wounded, orcaptured. In most cases in northern Iraq, it means “killed.”A policemanwas killed and two were wounded in a bomb blast in Sadouniya.A bomb killed a policeofficer and a civilian in Hawija.A roadside bomb in Asriya killed acivilian and wounded a police officer.In Mandali, a clash left onepoliceman injured and one militant dead.Gunmen killed a civiliannear Kusaiba.A policeman was shotdead in mysterious circumstances at his home in Wajihiya.A militant waskilled in Nahda. A policemanwas wounded during the operation.Near Khanaqin, a bomb wounded afarmer.A militant was killedin Daquq.Author: Margaret GriffisMargaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and hasbeen covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.View all posts by Margaret Griffis