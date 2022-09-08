2022/09/08 | 23:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of AFC Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Markets Discount and Look through Violent Clashes The market, as measured the Rabee Securities RSISX USD Index, was up 2.1% for the month, and up 1.2% for […]

read more Iraq Market Review: Markets Discount and Look through Violent Clashes first appeared on Iraq Business News.