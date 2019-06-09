France's 'Yellow Vests' protests resumed with minor clashes with police

2019/06/09 | 11:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Minor clashes broke out on Saturday during the 30th consecutive weekend of "yellow vests" anti-government protests in France, however the numbers of demonstrators remained well below earlier peaks, Reuters has reported.According to French television, protesters were throwing objects at police vans in Drancy, a suburban town near northern Paris, while police also used tear gas and water cannons on demonstrators in the southern city of Montpellier.The French government stated that 10,300 people demonstrated across the country, up from 9,500 last weekend.Those numbers were well below the peaks seen in November and December, in comparison with an estimated 300,000 took to the streets on Saturdays in protests that often resulted in widespread violence and vandalism in Paris.The prolonged protests, named after the high-visibility jackets worn by participants and which began in opposition to fuel tax increases, have hampered Macron's efforts to push his reform timetable and forced him into costly concessions.As a result of measures taken by President Emmanuel Macron to quell the public anger, such as tax cuts to boost consumers' spending power, the number of protesters has gradually fallen.
